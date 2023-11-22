Walking the ARIA red carpet: Bullaburra music teacher at the big award ceremony

Peter Earl, known professionally as The Music Guy, said attending this year's ARIA Awards as a nominee was "an epic ride".
Mr Earl was up for the Telstra ARIA Music Teacher Award at the ceremony at Horden Pavilion on November 15, in recognition of his comprehensive work in providing music learning resources to primary schools.
The Bullaburra resident worked for several years as relieving principal at Faulconbridge Public School, but has since turned his attention to concert band programs and teaching kids through tailor-made music.
While he didn't win the award, he said he was honoured to be standing next to the nominees on the night.
"It was just one of those once in a lifetime experiences, from the red carpet to the ceremony to the after parties," Mr Earl told the Gazette.
"I feel like I've been really supported by all of my schools and just the Blue Mountains community in general."
He was also able to meet and chat with plenty of celebrity figures, including Jet's lead singer Nic Cester and members of the original Wiggles.
Mr Earl congratulated winner Sue Lowry of Southport Special School in Queensland, and said she was an inspiration.
"She's got a really beautiful story, she's working with 200 kids in a special needs school and teaching them how to play music... that's really important, what she's doing. So definitely a winner," he said.
READ MORE:
In her speech, Ms Lowry said: "My hope is that this award can shine a light on the importance of music education for children with disability, and shatter those glass ceilings of expectation."
Other nominees were Hank Lewerissa of Upper Coomera State College, and Jess Copeman of Ainslie School.
In other categories, Album of the Year went to Genesis Owusu's STRUGGLER, whilst Best Solo Artist went to Troye Sivan's RUSH. To see more about this year's ARIA Awards, visit the website at https://www.aria.com.au/awards/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.