University graduate, enemy war plane spotter, camo net maker for the Army and philanthropist.
Beryl McLaughlin [1888 to 1988] has been honoured with the first Blue Plaque for the Blue Mountains.
The extraordinary woman, was almost seen as ordinary for her time.
Nominated by Blue Mountains Historical Society stalwart Robyne Ridge, the rare historical plaque will be installed in coming months on the property's front gate on 99 Blaxland Road, Wentworth Falls.
One of the first female graduates of the University of Sydney's Faculty of Architecture, her sweetheart died in World War 1 and she was forced to forge her own path, at work and in the community.
She was involved in local history, sewing camouflage netting and volunteering as an enemy plane spotter during World War II from high points in Wentworth Falls. She also generously bequeathed her now multi-million dollar estate Tarella in Wentworth Falls to the Blue Mountains Historical Society.
Mrs Ridge has been "very happily telling our members" about the first Mountains Blue Plaque coming to fruition. She said in many ways Ms McLaughlin wasn't extraordinary, but a "figurehead of the quiet majority who are rarely seen or heard but without whom we'd be lost".
"She was sort of an ordinary person. But with us having this Blue Plaque it makes people aware of the things that people did - who weren't fighting in the war - but that they were here, giving back up to the soldiers as the soldiers needed. "
"She seems to be a person who through no fault of her own (mainly due to World War 1) was thrown out of the expected path of marriage and family and had to forge her own independent life. And she did so marvellously. Just as others did. The quiet ones, we can't and therefore don't acknowledge. So Beryl holds the candle for all of them, the women who survived and prospered."
Blue Plaques NSW celebrate well-known characters but also bring attention to lesser-known stories of people and events that shaped a particular community, town, or field of work or study.
The program started in 2022 and has already celebrated everyone from poet Dorothea Mackellar and writers Patrick White and May Gibbs, to the the 1965 Freedom Ride.
State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said: "This Blue Plaque will ensure that the memory of the McLaughlin family remains eternally intertwined with the fabric of the Blue Mountains community."
Ms McLaughlin is one of 14 chosen from 117 nominations from the public and assessed by independent historians in the second round of the NSW Government's Blue Plaques program. There are already 35 plaques in place from Bathurst to Broken Hill.
Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe said Blue Plaques "recognise the diverse individuals, events and perspectives that make the history of NSW so intriguing".
"Whether you're exploring Sydney or the Blue Mountains, or taking a drive off the beaten track to regional towns like Grafton and Pambula, there's a Blue Plaque for you to discover.
"Each new plaque brings added interest to the heritage of an area, encouraging locals to explore their backyards, and inviting those from further afield to learn more about the history of these communities."
Ms Doyle said Beryl McLaughlin was not just a woman of great accomplishment, but a cherished member of the community.
"She dedicated her life to the service of others and the preservation of our shared history. Her generosity echoes through time, leaving an indelible mark on the Blue Mountains Historical Society," Ms Doyle added.
The annual McLaughlin Memorial Lecture serves as a living tribute to her unwavering dedication.
The Blue Plaque scheme that has been in place in London for the past 150 years where Princess Di, Alfred Hitchcock, Enid Blyton and Jimi Hendrix are celebrated.
The NSW government hopes the plaques will encourage history enthusiasts and others to go on a journey around the state to find the Blue Plaques.
The initiative is part of a $5 million NSW Government heritage engagement program. Tarella is at 99 Blaxland Road and open to the public on the last Sunday of each month - except in December - from 10am to 3.30pm. Schools and tour groups can book mid-week.
