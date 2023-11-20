Blue Mountains Gazette
Mt Riverview's Pat Cummins leads to victory

By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 21 2023 - 9:46am, first published November 20 2023 - 4:10pm
Pat Cummins of Australia with the World Cup Trophy following the final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad, India. Picture by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
The Blue Mountains' very own Pat Cummins led Australia to one of its most momentous victories in India on Sunday, wrapping up a year when the team claimed the world Test championship and retained the Ashes.

