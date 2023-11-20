The Blue Mountains' very own Pat Cummins led Australia to one of its most momentous victories in India on Sunday, wrapping up a year when the team claimed the world Test championship and retained the Ashes.
India had sailed through the tournament undefeated until the last, when Cummins made the bold call to send the opposition in after he won the toss.
The gamble paid off when Australia's bowlers rolled India for 240 before reaching 4-241 to claim the trophy. Cummins later told media: "These are the moments you remember for the rest of your life."
Cummins also revealed he'd received a text message from his father, Peter, to congratulate him. At 4am Sydney time, Peter Cummins, who raised Pat and his siblings in Mt Riverview, was "pumped", Pat said.
The 30-year-old posted myriad photos of the team celebrating with a simple message: "Best feeling in the world."
Glenbrook Blaxland Cricket Club, where Cummins honed his skills, posted on its Facebook page: "Congratulations to the Australian Men's Cricket team for winning the World Cup Final. Captained by GBCC's very own Pat Cummins. Woooo!!!!"
