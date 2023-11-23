Blue Mountains Gazette
Thursday, 23 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia: High rates of advanced prostate cancer diagnoses in Mountains and Outer West Sydney

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 23 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New analysis reveals high rates of advanced prostate cancer diagnoses in the Blue Mountains and Outer West Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help