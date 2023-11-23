The average is 4.28 per cent, but in the Mountains and the Outer West it is 8.33 per cent - 95 per cent higher. Other hot spots include South East Tasmania, Ballarat, Outback Northern Territory and Western Australia, the Central Coast and the Illawarra. It means the men in the Mountains and in these other regional hotspots are diagnosed with prostate cancer - that has already spread to other parts of the body - at rates significantly higher than the national average.