New analysis reveals high rates of advanced prostate cancer diagnoses in the Blue Mountains and Outer West Sydney.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia (PCFA) released the snapshot of advanced prostate cancer diagnosis across Australia on November 16.
The analysis shines a light on 20 regional and suburban 'hot spots' - including Outer West Sydney and the Blue Mountains - where prostate cancer is diagnosed late, and men are detected with advanced disease (Stage 4) at rates significantly higher than the national average.
The average is 4.28 per cent, but in the Mountains and the Outer West it is 8.33 per cent - 95 per cent higher. Other hot spots include South East Tasmania, Ballarat, Outback Northern Territory and Western Australia, the Central Coast and the Illawarra. It means the men in the Mountains and in these other regional hotspots are diagnosed with prostate cancer - that has already spread to other parts of the body - at rates significantly higher than the national average.
Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Australia and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among Australian men. It is projected this year alone, 25,487 men will be diagnosed and 3,743 will lose their lives - a 25 per cent increase in deaths since 2007.
"Every year nearly 4,000 Australian men will be diagnosed with incurable Stage 3 or 4 prostate cancers," said PCFA CEO Anne Savage.
Ms Savage said there are a range of factors that contribute to the late diagnosis of prostate cancer.
"While more research is needed to establish causal associations in the Blue Mountains region, we do know that we can immediately improve early detection of prostate cancer by encouraging eligible men to get a PSA blood test for prostate cancer.
"Eligible men include men over the age of 40 with a family history of the disease and men over the age of 45/50.
"Men need to be mindful that they may not experience any symptoms ... which means proactive PSA testing can make all the difference in early diagnosis.
Current guidelines recommend intervals of two years between tests, depending on individual risks, but she said this is currently under review. Men at a high risk should be tested more frequently.
Five-year survival rates for prostate cancer diagnosed at Stage 1 is 100 per cent; this drops to 36 per cent for men at Stage 4.
From December 1, an important drug, darolutamide, goes on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme - the first and only medicine registered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for use in triple therapy (alongside chemotherapy and hormone therapy) to fight cancer in a different and complementary ways once it has escaped the prostate.
The government subsidy will allow thousands of Australian men battling advanced prostate cancer to launch a three-pronged attack against their disease.
Meanwhile Australia's first living lab to beat deadly prostate cancers has been established.
The ground-breaking project, funded by the PCFA will expand on the capabilities of the Australian Prostate Cancer BioResource, a national collaboration currently managed by Monash University.
The existing biobank will be enriched by the inclusion of specimens and data from individuals with advanced metastatic disease, and will for the first time include unique collections of patient models of prostate cancer.
PCFA's Head of Research, Professor Jeff Dunn AO, hailed the project a game-changer for men with advanced prostate cancer.
"The living lab will accelerate medical and scientific research and transform our ability to analyse deadly tumours and test new methods for preventing and eliminating prostate cancer."
Leading project proponent and world-leading researcher, Professor Lisa Butler, said the lab would spark a revolution in research.
"We call it a living lab, and for good reason - its role is to keep men alive," Professor Butler said.
"Every researcher in Australia will have the opportunity to access the lab's data and specimens, strengthening our ability to synthesise medical and scientific investigations. Our hope is to unlock new precision medicines, allowing the development of therapies that are tailored to each patient, extending and saving lives."
Seed funding has been provided to establish the national consortium, with hopes of raising $600,000 from donations as part of Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia's annual Christmas appeal.
Call PCFA on 1800 22 00 99 for more information and support.
