Police in stolen car pursuit at Warrimoo

A 25-year-old Winmalee man could spend Christmas behind bars after being allegedly caught in a stolen car at Warrimoo.
About 12.30am on Monday November 13, Chifley Highway Patrol police were travelling east along the Great Western Highway in Warrimoo when they allegedly saw a stolen Toyota RAV4 taken from a Penrith address in late October.
Police pursued the driver, however it's alleged he attempted to evade them, resulting in a short pursuit. Blue Mountains Crime Manager Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said the Toyota collided with a parked car on Sir Henrys Parade in Faulconbridge, before both occupants allegedly fled into bush.
The 25-year-old surrendered himself to police, then "with the assistance of police dog Hurricane and his handler, and Polair, a second man was apprehended trying to conceal himself within surrounding bushland," Acting Insp. Greaney said.
A 21-year-old Penrith man was arrested and both men were taken to Springwood Police Station and charged with multiple offences relating to the stolen vehicle, drug possession and police pursuit. Both were refused bail and their next legal recourse was expected to be in Penrith Local Court on January 11.
About 11.30pm on the Friday November 10, police stopped a 2015 Ford Ranger travelling southbound on Kings Tablelands Road, Wentworth Falls for a random breath test. The driver, a 17-year-old P1 Provisional licence holder, allegedly returned a positive indication for alcohol. The Katoomba teen was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station where a breath analysis allegedly returned a result of 0.142 grams of alcohol in 210 litres of breath. The driver immediately lost his licence. He was expected to appear before Katoomba Local Court on November 27.
On Wednesday November 22, a 54 year old man was arrested by Blue Mountains Police at a home in Blackett, Mt Druitt, allegedly relating to the theft of a Trek mountain bike from a Wentworth Falls home.
It is alleged the bike was stolen on November 16 and sold to a pawn shop in St Marys. The bike was fitted with a GPS tracking device which assisted police in their investigations. Police allege the man was also involved in a break and enter at a Penrith cafe on November 6, where more than $3000 in proceeds were stolen. It's alleged, when arrested, he had a toy pistol, modified to resemble a replica firearm. The man was charged with a number of offences and refused bail. He will appear in Penrith Local Court on January 18.
About 12.30am on Sunday November 12 Blue Mountains Police were conducting patrols around Katoomba CBD when a dark coloured station wagon was observed to be doing burnouts.
Police activated their warning devices in an attempt to direct the vehicle's driver to stop, which was ignored, and the vehicle continued along Kanimbla Street with police initiating a pursuit.
Acting Insp. Greaney said police pursued the vehicle a short distance "before its manner of driving caused the pursuit to be terminated due to safety concerns".
"A short time later another Blue Mountains Police vehicle had cause to stop the alleged offending vehicle and its male driver. Upon inspection of the roadworthiness of the vehicle, it was discovered that it had balding rear tyres and a cracked windscreen."
The 21-year-old male driver was issued traffic infringement notices for allegedly failing to display P-plates and for dangerous driving coupled with multiple car defect notices.
Acting Insp. Greaney has raised concerns about the "escalation in anti-social style behaviour" in Katoomba.
He said the escalation was happening "in and around the vicinity of Carrington Gardens, Katoomba" and involved ages ranging "from teenagers to young adults".
He said Blue Mountains police wanted to "reiterate that any behaviour leading to members of the public feeling threatened, intimidated, or offended will be shown zero tolerance, and may lead to criminal action being taken".
Incidents can be reported to Katoomba Police on 4782 8199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Around midnight on Sunday November 5, police on patrol near Blaxland Railway Station saw two men leaving the station on a bicycle and a scooter not wearing helmets or using adequate lighting.
Police allege the pair attempted to evade police. As a result a 41-year-old man from Mount Riverview was issued with a court attendance notice to appear before Penrith Local Court on two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
