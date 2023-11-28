Police in stolen car pursuit at Warrimoo

It is alleged the bike was stolen on November 16 and sold to a pawn shop in St Marys. The bike was fitted with a GPS tracking device which assisted police in their investigations. Police allege the man was also involved in a break and enter at a Penrith cafe on November 6, where more than $3000 in proceeds were stolen. It's alleged, when arrested, he had a toy pistol, modified to resemble a replica firearm. The man was charged with a number of offences and refused bail. He will appear in Penrith Local Court on January 18.