$50m Lost City on track: Longest zipline scrapped, environment groups cautious

By B C Lewis
December 17 2023 - 6:00am
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe has listened to the community and scrapped a plan to build Australia's longest zipline in the Gardens of Stone at Lithgow.

