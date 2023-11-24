Two Blue Mountains guide books have been named Book of the Year at the 2023 Real Media Awards.
Produced by lostmtns, the books Epic and Wild took out the top publishing award at the ceremony in Melbourne on Friday, November 17.
Released in November 2022, Wild and Epic feature more than 200 QR codes for every destination featured in the books. The codes download a live map directly to the user's phone as well as giving them useful, up-to-date information about the locations.
The lostmtns brand is a group of Blue Mountains residents who have built a strong following promoting the region via their social media platforms - all while closely guarding their anonymity.
The group commented on the award win on their Facebook page, Blue Mountains Explore: "We couldn't be prouder and want to say a massive thank you to everyone that has supported us, liked our posts, commented on our content or grabbed a copy of our guidebooks. Thank you fam! We look forward to continuing our journey and taking you along for the ride."
Believed to be a world-first for the way it incorporates QR code technology in a guidebook, the books were a partnership with adventure mapping app, Capra, and lostmtns.
Speaking at the time of the books' launch, Capra co-founder Matty Abel said they were excited by the groundbreaking nature of the guidebooks and the incorporation of QR codes.
"We're changing the way people explore and that is really exciting," he said.
Wild features the region's best swimming holes, trail running experiences, star-gazing, waterfalls, rock climbing and rafting, plus local restaurants and bars. Epic focuses on hiking adventures for people of all skill levels as well as camping spots, limited mobility and wheelchair-accessible destinations and the best places to eat, drink and sleep.
Other categories at the Real Media Awards included Brand of the Year, Publisher of The Year, Retailer of the Year, Agency of The Year, Best Emerging Designer, Best Emerging Talent, and Judges' Choice.
The awards are run by The Real Media Collective which was formed in 2018 under a merger from the Australasian Catalogue Association, Australian Paper Industry Association and TSA (Two Sides Australia) Limited.
For more information on lostmtns, visit lostmtns.com. For more information on the Capra app visit capra.app/home.
