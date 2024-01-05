Creative summer Penrith nights

It's a summer of art, music and entertainment at The Joan as Creative Penrith By Night kicks off!
Open Fridays: Live and Local - Fridays from 5:15pm (12, 19 January & 2, 9, 16 February) | Free, walk-ins welcome.
The Joan's popular Open Fridays series is back in the Borland Lounge. Start the weekend right with Western Sydney's best talents while enjoying drinks and light bites from the bar.
Art Attack - Thursdays from 6pm (18, 25 January & 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 February) | $35
From life drawing to jewellery making, have a whirlwind of creative fun at The Joan's art-making workshops led by talented local artists. No experience necessary, all art materials supplied.
Ghost - Weeknights from 5pm (15 February - 1 March) | Free, bookings essential.
Strange voices have been heard in The Joan's foyers! Using a handheld device and a set of headphones, audiences tune in to a 15 - 20 minute self-guided audio ghost story with a twist.
ROSSO 88 - Friday 23 February 6pm | $70
ROSSO 88 is the latest in a series of thought-provoking shows that comedian and ABC TV's resident design nerd Tim Ross has performed in architecturally significant buildings. He has won two National Trust Heritage Awards and the Presidents Prize from the Australian Institute of Architects where he was made an Honorary Fellow last year.
These initiatives are proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Culture Up Late Western Sydney program.
