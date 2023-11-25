Blue Mountains Gazette
Monday, 27 November 2023
'I wish I had carved out the time to do it sooner': Sharing the benefits of volunteering

Updated November 27 2023 - 11:42am, first published November 26 2023 - 7:30am
Community volunteer Melissa Hamilton, right, with group participant Millie (last name withheld on request), making Christmas tree ornaments with found materials at the Belong Blue Mountains, Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre, Cracking Crafts social group.
Melissa Hamilton had always thought about volunteering but didn't think she had the spare time to make it work.

