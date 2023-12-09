Honorary doctorate for Robert Whittaker

Katoomba resident and building industry champion, Robert Whittaker, has received a Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) from Western Sydney University.
It is the second honorary doctorate for Mr Whittaker, the first being an Honorary Doctor of Construction Management from Central Queensland University.
Mr Whittaker has already been made a member of the Order of Australia (AM) for his services to.... and is a fellow of the Royal Society of NSW.
In his address to graduates at the end of year graduation ceremonies, Mr Whittaker said:
"Today's ceremony confirms that you have mastered a body of knowledge in what are largely built environment related disciplines, which will establish a firm foundation for your careers.
"Your studies have importantly provided you with the skills of critical thinking and analysis that you will apply throughout your lives, both professionally and personally. The good news is that you leave this university with the best possible education for today's changing housing and construction industries, and the intellectual skills that will make it as easy as possible for you to evolve and to stay relevant for new responsibilities into the future."
Mr Whittaker featured in the Gazette in 2014 when he was awarded his AM. He and his wife, Susan, have raised their two daughters in the Katoomba home which he built.
He also designed the so-called Apprentices Arch bridge which links a pedestrian walkway between Katoomba and Leura, just beyond his backyard at the end of Wilson Street.
It is a quaint little brick and stone arch bridge spanning one of the creeks that leads into Leura Cascades and Mr Whittaker still gets a thrill when tourists stop to photograph it.
He spent much of his early working life in private industry but moved to teaching 30 years ago, lecturing in building and construction at the Western Sydney Institute as well as being adjunct professor at Western Sydney University.
His AM was awarded for his significant contribution to the building and construction industry as a leader and educator.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.