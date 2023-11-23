Blue Mountains Gazette
Voluntary assisted dying legal in NSW from November 28

By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 23 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 4:30pm
Richard Mills (and Harriet) campaigned for voluntary assisted dying, which becomes legal in NSW on November 28. Picture by Jennie Curtin
Leura's Richard Mills began fighting for euthanasia legislation 14 years ago; next Tuesday he will finally see voluntary assisted dying become legal in NSW.

