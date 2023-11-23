Leura's Richard Mills began fighting for euthanasia legislation 14 years ago; next Tuesday he will finally see voluntary assisted dying become legal in NSW.
Mr Mills, a retired public servant, joined Dignity with Dying in 2009, eventually becoming NSW president.
In 2015, he stood as a candidate for the Voluntary Euthanasia Party in the state election.
Bills have been introduced multiple times into NSW parliament, beginning with then Greens' Ian Cohen's attempt in 2002, followed by unsuccessful attempts in 2015 and 2017.
Finally, last year, a bill introduced by independent Alex Greenwich with support from 28 co-sponsors across the political divide, was passed, allowing voluntary assisted dying in NSW. After an 18-month implementation period, euthanasia will be legal in this state from Tuesday, November 28.
"It's been a long struggle but it's a big win for democracy," Mr Mills said. "It's a recognition of the support that 80 per cent of people in NSW have for voluntary assisted dying."
Unlike many who support the cause - such as former Victorian premier Daniel Andrews who watched his father die of cancer - Mr Mills didn't campaign because of a personal experience of watching someone close die a painful, drawn-out death.
He put it simply: "It's just the right thing, the ethical thing to do."
Mr Mills said a quote he heard from a doctor resonated with him. "He said, 'if I have a terminally ill patient who is suffering so much and they ask for my help, how can I ask them to endure more suffering?'"
Similarly, pet owners often choose to end the lives of their animals if they are suffering.
"It's the compassionate and humane thing to do. Why not treat humans that way, too?"
With little publicity since the legislation was passed in May last year, Mr Mills is hoping that articles like this one will help make the public aware that the law exists.
To be eligible to ask for medical help to end life, a person must have an advanced and progressive disease, illness, or medical condition that is expected to cause their death within six months (or 12 months for neurodegenerative diseases like motor neurone disease).
They must also be experiencing suffering that can't be relieved in a way that is acceptable to them.
Doctors require special training for voluntary assisted dying and there are currently about 250 who are qualified.
Despite the lengthy process, Mr Mills never considered giving up the right, always believing that "it's the right thing to do... No more people are going to die because of this legislation but a significant number are going to suffer much less."
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle said she was "honoured" to work alongside the Dying with Dignity campaign for this "important reform".
"Particularly with local Richard Mills, advocate Andrew Denton and with Annie Gabrielides who asked me to be her voice when she no longer had use of hers, in the months before she died. I voted yes in memory of her."
Ms Doyle said it was about "providing people with knowledge and information and reminding them that there now exists a choice, by law, to allow competent adults with a terminal illness the right to end their lives peacefully and at a time of their choosing".
NSW is the last state in Australia to legalise euthanasia, Mr Mills said campaigners "went through the same arguments again and again in each of the states".
What differed in NSW was that neither the then premier, Dominic Perottet, nor the opposition leader, Chris Minns, supported the bill.
"This is a tribute to both parties for allowing a conscience vote," Mr Mills said.
While the octogenarian is in fine health now, perhaps further down the track "I want the option, I want the choice", he said.
