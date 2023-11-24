Blue Mountains Gazette
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

3G networks are closing on December 15

BL
By B C Lewis
November 24 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) has warned consumers about the imminent closure of Australia's 3G networks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.