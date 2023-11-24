The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) has warned consumers about the imminent closure of Australia's 3G networks.
Major mobile network operators Telstra, Optus, and TPG Telecom are phasing out their 3G networks from December 15 and AMTA is urging all Australians to prepare by upgrading affected devices to ensure they have connection to faster 4G and 5G mobile services.
AMTA is the leading industry body representing Australia's mobile telecommunications sector. An AMTA spokesperson said older 3G devices and some older 4G phones may be impacted as each of three operators begins to shut down their 3G network.
"This closure may affect a range of devices, including baby monitors, medical alarms, EFTPOS machines, and some VoLTE compatible [voice calls over 4G] devices. Some users may also require a new SIM card when upgrading their device," a spokesperson said.
The major mobile network operators have been preparing customers for the closure for two years, prompting them to upgrade phones or devices.
AMTA's CEO, Louise Hyland, said "It's crucial to act now if you know you have an older mobile device that connects to a 3G network and you have not already upgraded.
"If devices are not upgraded, it could mean that you are no longer able to make emergency calls to 000 from that device once Australia's 3G networks are fully inactive."
TPG Telecom owned Vodafone network will be the first mobile network operator to commence its 3G network closure, with the network due to switch off on December 15. This will be followed by Telstra on June 30 and finally Optus in September next year.
As 4G and 5G network services become widespread, 3G network usage has declined significantly and carriers around the world are closing down their older networks.
Ms Hyland said to find out if your device is affected refer to your device manual - many of which are online. If unsure call or contact the manufacturer via their website.
AMTA said old devices can be given to MobileMuster, the official recycling scheme of the Australian mobile industry, promoting eco-friendliness and sustainability.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.