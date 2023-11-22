Community information sessions about upcoming Wentworth Falls Lake upgrades

Blue Mountains City Council is holding two community information sessions about plans for Wentworth Falls Lake.
The sessions will be held on:
The planned upgrade works for the lake precinct include:
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "Over time, council has been working to carefully enhance the upgrade plans for Wentworth Falls Lake precinct, to deliver a package of works that best support the community's vision for this popular recreational area.
"This is a very complex set of upgrades and we know people have questions. These two information sessions are an ideal chance for you to review the plans, provide feedback and have Council officers walk you through the details.
"The information sessions aren't the end of the journey either. We'll be keeping the community updated regularly on how the works are progressing."
To find out more about the Wentworth Falls Lake precinct upgrades, visit: yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/wentworthfallslake
