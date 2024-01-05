Personal advice on cutting power use ... and bills

If the last electricity bill caused the blood to drain from your head, it might pay to engage Miranda Corkin.
The Blackheathen is an award-winning building designer who specialises in sustainable and energy efficient building design for new homes, renovations and alterations.
She has recently launched a new business doing energy efficiency assessments of homes, the only such qualified assessor in the Upper Mountains.
"I saw a gap in the market," she said, after repeatedly hearing people agonising over whether to get solar panels or whether to ditch gas in favour of all-electric or finding other ways to reduce their power bills.
"People seemed to have nowhere to turn to, didn't know where to start," she said.
So Ms Corkin trained as an assessor, learning how to use the software and analyse the outcomes to produce individual reports and recommendations. She can now offer individual information to allow people to make informed choices.
It could be as small and low cost as DIY air-gap sealing around doors and windows or improving the window coverings. Or it could recommend a new hot water system or improvements to roof insulation.
Ms Corkin will also identify inefficient appliances which use the most power in the home.
An energy efficiency assessment of your home will provide a clear report on how your home performs in hot and cold weather and the efficiency of the main fixed appliances.- Miranda Corkin
"An energy efficiency assessment of your home will provide a clear report on how your home performs in hot and cold weather and the efficiency of the main fixed appliances, such as heating, cooling, hot water, lighting etc," she said. "It will then give specific recommendations on how to improve the ratings, which will reduce your power bills and make the home more comfortable.
"It gives you the priority areas to attend to ... so it's quite practical information."
The recommendations are listed in order of the most cost-effective options for your home.
"So many people say it's so cold or it's so hot. You need to be snug in your nest. It's nice to be able to help people achieve that," she said.
For further information, see Ms Corkin's website: www.mkcbuildingdesign.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.