Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Old ways of the Arab world brought to life

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 27 2023 - 11:55am, first published November 25 2023 - 12:00pm
Leura writer and photographer Christine Osborne has combined her talents to produce Wajid & the Perfect Pearl: Tales from Old Araby, a fact-based work of fiction drawn from her extensive travels through the Arab States and featuring 40 of her striking images.

