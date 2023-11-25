Leura writer and photographer Christine Osborne has combined her talents to produce Wajid & the Perfect Pearl: Tales from Old Araby, a fact-based work of fiction drawn from her extensive travels through the Arab States and featuring 40 of her striking images.
Sydney-born Osborne left a nursing career in the mid-1970s and moved to London, working as a freelance travel writer and photographer.
She focused much of her attention on the Arab world, travelling extensively in the days before the wealth from the vast oilfields had irrevocably changed lives there.
Osborne has used her imagination to invent characters from a bygone era, like the Red Sea fisherman, Abdullah the Bedouin and his faithful camel or the pearl diver of the book's title.
These are based on some of the people she met and the memories they shared with her of the days when camels and sand rather than high-rise cities were the norm along the coastline of the Persian Gulf.
"The old axiom that 'a picture is worth a thousands words' asserts that a single striking image conveys a sense of place more effectively than a lengthy description," she said. "But in Wajid & the Perfect Peal, I have reversed this in writing a thousand words around the photographs."
Osborne is a much-published author, starting with The Gulf States and Oman, which examined economic development in the Arab states and its impacts on traditional society.
She has written books on Jordan and Pakistan, guides on Malaysia, Bali, Seychelles and Thailand, a pictorial journey through the world's faiths and a colourful memoir, Travels with My Hat.
Wajid & the Perfect Pearl is listed on all major bookseller websites.
