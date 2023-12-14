Morning Melodies in 2024

The Joan is thrilled to once again bring Morning Melodies to audiences in 2024. Concerts begin at 11am on the last Wednesday morning of every month, with the ever-popular pre-concert morning tea served from 10am. All tickets $23 at the Joan.com.au.
January 24 | Aussie Icons: Aussie rock and roll hits such as 6 O'Clock Rock, Bandstand, Sing Sing Sing, Dream Girl, Five Foot Two, Hello Josephine and more. Starring Little Pattie, Lucky Starr, Bob Howe and the Greg Hooper Trio.
February 28 | Caught in the Act: A tribute to the music of Peter Allen, The Carpenters, Glen Campbell and Kenny Rogers. Starring Simon Gillespie, Sharon Calabro and Graham Toole.
March 27 | The Main Event: Renditions of The Sound of Silence, American Pie, the music of Connie Francis and Scottish accordion songs. Starring Stephen Fisher-King, Grace Rizzo, John MacDonald and the Greg Hooper Trio.
April 24| Bond to Bacharach: Celebrating the iconic themes from the films of 007 with the sounds of Hal David and Burt Bacharach. Starring Robert Jeffrey and his band.
May 22 | NSW Police Band: The amazing and versatile band presents an irresistible repertoire from timeless classics to songs from Broadway with vocalist Belinda Adams.
July 24 | Talk of the Town: Starring Christine Lee Tyrell, Maori entertainer Peter Paki, the Greg Hooper Trio and multi-award winner and multi-instrumentalist Danny Elliot will play more than dozen instruments. August 28 | The Swinging Sixties: Celebrating everything from the 60s with songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Dusty Springfield, Cilla Black and more.
September 25 | Royal Australian Navy Band: Songs from popular marches and get musicals performed by the magnificent sound of the 40-piece band along with their brilliant vocalist.
October 23 | The Song Catchers: A tribute to the greatest singers of yesterday and today with songs by Olivia Newton John, Doris Day and Johnny O'Keefe. Starring Donna Lee, Lonnie Brabender, Dorathy Cooper and the Greg Hooper Trio.
November 27 | Headliners: Songs from cabaret and movies featuring Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend, Pirates of the Caribbean, Music of the Night and more. Starring Brian Lorenz, Nick Bavarell, Leigh Archer and the Greg Hooper Trio.
December 18 | Back to the Tivoli: Stroll down memory lane to before the Sydney Tivoli Theatre closed in 1966. Starring Davidia, Hugh Matthews, Kenny Cheung, Daniel Tambasco, Jenifer Green and The Tivoli Dancers.
