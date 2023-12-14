Blue Mountains Gazette
Morning Melodies in 2024

December 15 2023 - 9:41am
The Joan is thrilled to once again bring Morning Melodies to audiences in 2024. Concerts begin at 11am on the last Wednesday morning of every month, with the ever-popular pre-concert morning tea served from 10am. All tickets $23 at the Joan.com.au.

