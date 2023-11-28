She has come from being a relieving principal at a regional school of less than 200 students but Tess Devine is not daunted by Katoomba High's 940 pupils.
The new principal is, rather, excited at the prospect of steering the school into its next era.
Ms Devine, who has a bachelor of science majoring in maths and a masters of commerce, began her working life in banking and human resources but later decided on a complete career change.
She wanted to work in an industry "that was doing something positive. I wanted to work with kids and put something back into society,'' she said.
So she completed a graduate diploma of education and started 20 years ago as a maths teacher at Cranebrook High.
Head teacher positions followed at Plumpton and Cambridge Park high schools before a deputy principal job at Plumpton (student population 1000).
"I loved that job. It can be a hard job because you're dealing with different situations and circumstances but I was really able to make those connections with families and students," she said. "I hope I did some good."
This year, she was relieving principal at Oberon High - student population 180.
"At the first assembly of all the kids I said, 'where is everybody?' I knew every kid, I knew all the staff really well."
It was such a tight-knit group she was invited back to the school's formal after she left.
Ms Devine has now hit the ground running at Katoomba.
"They are doing so much, so many wonderful things here, particularly in that well-being place. There are great programs and teachers are making sure students' well-being is at the forefront."
She believes well-being and learning go "hand in hand".
She rattles off some of the schools' activities - a musical group singing at the Cultural Centre, participation in the Schools Spectacular, a teacher honoured by Prince Andrew for dedication to the Duke of Edinburgh awards, a student signed up with the Sydney Flames basketball team (see p52).
"I've just been bombarded with all of these things going on... This is such a vibrant place.
"I see myself as building on a lot of things that are happening already... I really want Katoomba to be the school of choice, that the school I want my kids to go to because of all the great things they do there.
"I want kids to walk away so proud that they went to Katoomba High School and that they have good choices when they leave school."
Outside school, Ms Devine, who has lived in the Mountains for 17 years, is a keen bushwalker, goes camping when she can and sometimes takes a paddle board on Wentworth Falls Lake. She has been playing netball with the Faulconbridge club for two decades and was delighted the team won the grand final this year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.