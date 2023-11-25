Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Residents of Medlow Bath, Hartley to advise on highway work

November 25 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thirteen residents have been appointed to two new advisory panels set up to provide local input and advice on upgrades of the Great Western Highway at Medlow Bath and Coxs River Road.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.