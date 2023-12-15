Two little kittens picture book

Holidaying on a small Adriatic island of only 18km2 may seem like a fairly boring venture, dedicated to swimming, sunbathing, and chatting with locals. But for Leonarda Kovacic, a Croatian turned Australian living in Katoomba, it is full of creative possibilities.
For 20 years, Dr Kovacic has been going to the same island, always discovering something new in the old and familiar. This year, it was a family of a mother cat and her two kittens.
In a single day, Dr Kovacic took a series of photographs of her furry little friends, and the thought of producing a children's book was already forming in her mind.
Watching kittens balancing on trees and benches, obeying their mother's well-intentioned advice, and scenes of family harmony also spoke to the educator in Dr Kovacic mind.
In her student days, Dr Kovacic taught English to children in kindergartens and primary schools, always coming up with new, innovative, and fun ways to teach.
"My favourite age group was six to seven, because of their ability to absorb everything like sponges, and all the impossible "Why?" questions that children of that age keep asking, to which adults mostly don't know the answers. It makes one humble."
"Two Little Kittens is didactic without aspiring to be that. Just observing how a mother cat looks after her young, and how kittens from the same litter grow to be quite different, speaks of the same emotions and values that human families cherish, too.
"In that sense, I believe it will be easy for little children to learn from the book about the values of tolerating difference, balancing one's daily activities, and appreciating their parents and siblings for the difference they make to their lives," said Dr Kovacic.
While Two Little Kittens is suitable for children ages two to seven, with its up-close-and-personal images and its light sense of humour, it is sure to delight their parents and grandparents as well as cat lovers of all ages.
The book has 20 pages and, being A5 in size, it is light, portable and postable, and easy to read and handle by small children.
In her photographic work, Dr Kovacic specialises in landscapes, nature scenes, flora and fauna, abstract patterns and architecture. She has had numerous solo and group photographic exhibitions in Croatia and Australia.
Two Little Kittens retails at $18, and can be purchased online at: www.etsy.com/au/shop/LeonardaPhotography, or by contacting the author by email at leonarda25@mail.com. Selected images from the book are also available as greeting cards.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.