Tribute to Anne Ticehurst, co-founder of Blue Mountains Gazette

Anne Ticehurst was born at the Women's Hospital Sydney on September 3, 1939 to parents Olga and James Gillard. She grew up living in Rydalmere and attended Carlingford High School.
Anne met her soul mate and life partner, Mick, as a teenager and the attraction was immediate. They were inseparable from a young age and married early.
They moved to the Blue Mountains with daughter Karen and bought their first home in Faulconbridge, where they lived for 30 odd years, (before moving to the other side of Faulconbridge). Soon after they arrived in the Mountains, son Steven was born.
In 1962, Anne and Mick saw an opportunity to start their own newspaper, the Lower Mountains Circle. In partnership from the start, Anne sold the ads, delivered the papers and looked after the books, and Mick wrote the stories. The Circle amalgamated with another recently established newspaper, the Blue Mountains Gazette in 1963, with Mick, Anne and their business partners at the helm.
Anne was a hard and dedicated worker. She would be up early every Wednesday morning to deliver the papers, often with the kids asleep in the minivan, where they'd regularly stop at the bakery in Springwood and grab a loaf of fresh warm bread for breakfast to eat in the car while Anne hand delivered the Gazettes.
Mick and Anne grew the Gazette into a successful business, for a long time it was known as "the bible of the Mountains" - and they ran it together (along with their business partners and their children) until retirement in 2013.
During their early years at the Gazette, Mick and Anne had two more daughters, Tracey and Kerrie.
Anne and Mick loved sport.
Anne loved watching the horse racing and having a little flutter, she loved the Eels in the early days, before becoming a dedicated Panthers fan for the later part of her life. She played competitive darts at Springwood Golf Club and won many trophies for her successes.
They believed sport was an important part of family life and got the four kids involved with swimming. Anne was passionately involved in Springwood Swimming Club for more than 35 years. She held a number of positions in the club and dedicated a lot of time to fundraising. She drove her kids all over the country for swimming carnivals and was known as a force on the side of the pool - the way she cheered on her kids and their friends while they were racing, was passionate (and sometimes embarrassing), but was always done in true Annie style.
Travel was something Anne discovered later in life, she spent plenty of time in the USA and on Hamilton Island. She had a trip to Thailand and New Zealand. She always travelled with family and friends. She loved finding a favourite place to revisit.
Her family and friends were the loves of her life. She had 10 grandchildren and five great grandchildren, who she was always proud of and spoilt at every opportunity. She was generous and kind to those in her circle. Always.
Anne, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 25 with her family around her. She fought hard against Parkinson's Disease for many years and it finally got the better of her not long after she celebrated her 84th birthday.
Although Anne was very social in her early years, she became very private towards the end, so the family will be holding a private family funeral. The Ticehurst family would like to request no flowers, instead they would appreciate donations to Shake it Up Australia in the name of Anne Ticehurst https://shakeitup.org.au/ to help with research into Parkinson's Disease, a horrible disease that affected both Mick and Anne in their later years.
