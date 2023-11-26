Blue Mountains Gazette
Obituary

Tribute to Anne Ticehurst, co-founder of Blue Mountains Gazette

Updated November 27 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 8:30am
3.9.1939 - 25.11.2023

Anne Ticehurst was born at the Women's Hospital Sydney on September 3, 1939 to parents Olga and James Gillard. She grew up living in Rydalmere and attended Carlingford High School.

