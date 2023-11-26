Tribute to Anne Ticehurst, co-founder of Blue Mountains Gazette

They believed sport was an important part of family life and got the four kids involved with swimming. Anne was passionately involved in Springwood Swimming Club for more than 35 years. She held a number of positions in the club and dedicated a lot of time to fundraising. She drove her kids all over the country for swimming carnivals and was known as a force on the side of the pool - the way she cheered on her kids and their friends while they were racing, was passionate (and sometimes embarrassing), but was always done in true Annie style.