Love Local campaign takes to the streets for 2023 festive season

Blue Mountains City Council has unveiled a series of festive street banners from local designer Nicole Law as part of its Love Local campaign.
The bright and colourful banners, which adorn the busy streets of Glenbrook, Springwood and Katoomba, have a message of peace, joy and love and feature a mix of Christmas style imagery and Blue Mountains flora and fauna.
Ms Lawson was chosen through a public expression of interest process earlier this year which called on artists and designers to submit their ideas for the banners.
She said she was thrilled to have been selected, and to see her joyful designs adorn the Blue Mountains this Christmas.
"I wanted the banner design to be a celebration of both the festive season and the season of summer - bringing a mix of iconic Blue Mountains flora and fauna and traditional Christmas imagery together," she said.
"I love to create in a variety of media. At the moment I'm really drawn to handcrafted paper collage - it's like drawing with scissors. All the elements used on the Love Local Festive banners started life as collages, resulting in an aesthetic that is childlike, joyful, and imperfect. For me it brings to mind the charm of mid-century children's book illustration.
"I'm hoping the bright colours and crisp white background will look great against the blue summer sky and bring some cheer to our villages this Christmas."
The designs will also feature on posters, postcards and window decals that will be distributed to town centre shops, and showcased in pop-up displays at Blue Mountains City Council's visitor information centres.
As well as celebrating the season, these design materials are reminders to think local when it comes to Christmas shopping and support the many wonderful local businesses in the vibrant villages of the Blue Mountains.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said as part of the Love Local Festive campaign the council has given its support to a number of festive events presented by local chambers of commerce and township associations.
"Communities throughout the Mountains can come together to celebrate the season through a host of experiences such as twilight Christmas shopping events in Glenbrook, Springwood, Leura and Wentworth Falls, carols nights in Medlow Bath and Mount Wilson, and Christmas gatherings in Mount Victoria and Mount Tomah," Cr Greenhill said.
"We hope the Love Local Festive campaign will help local residents and business owners have a truly wonderful holiday season."
The Love Local campaign was launched in January 2020 with the original aim of promoting attractions in our towns and villages in the wake of the Black Summer bush fires.
The campaign was extended in response to the COVID-19 lockdowns, and now lives on as Love Local Festive, a campaign which encourages Blue Mountains residents to shop locally during the Christmas period.
The 2023 Love Local Festive banners can currently be seen flying high in the streets of Glenbrook, Springwood and Katoomba.
