Blue Mountains Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance were called to Magdala Falls in the Blue Mountains National park south of Springwood on Sunday morning after learning a bushwalker had fallen and broken their ankle.
Rescue operators and Special Operations paramedics made their way to the scene and stabilised the patient before arranging for Toll Ambulance Rescue to perform a winch extraction. The chopper landed at Lomatia Park in Springwood to reconfigure for the winch operation.
The victim was taken to hospital for further treatment.
Meanwhile, train commuters should be aware of temporary changes at Central station.
Until 4am on Monday, December 4, the southern tunnel and the stairs on the south (Redfern) end of platforms 16 to 23, will be temporarily closed for construction works. Access between the southern concourse (Devonshire Street entrance) and platforms 16 to 23 via the southern tunnel will be closed.
Please use the alternative lifts and escalators on the platforms.
