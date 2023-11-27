Blue Mountains Gazette
Monday, 27 November 2023
Bushwalker rescued near Springwood after breaking ankle

Updated November 27 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Blue Mountains Police Rescue and NSW Ambulance were called to Magdala Falls in the Blue Mountains National park south of Springwood on Sunday morning after learning a bushwalker had fallen and broken their ankle.

