Blaxland's bubble blower bids his farewells to Blue Mountains

Bubbles float down from Blaxland's pedestrian bridge, reflecting morning light before popping and reminding commuters that all good things must come to an end, but to enjoy the moment while it lasts.
So it's fitting that Blaxland's bubble-blowing celebrity, Johann Schmiedecke, will soon be leaving the Blue Mountains.
Those who take an early morning drive along the Great Western Highway in Blaxland will have noticed Mr Schmiedecke, who regularly stands atop the pedestrian bridge and sends streams of bubbles over passing traffic.
He's often found there right from the break of dawn, and he's regularly met with honks, smiles, and waves of appreciation from those on the road below.
Local Facebook groups have been alive with appreciation posts for him, often questioning who he is and why he does it. An article from Nine News even said 2GB's Ben Fordham hoped to find and chat with Mr Schmiedecke.
But the Gazette did speak to Mr Schmiedecke, who said that brightening people's lives is all that matters to him.
READ MORE:
"If you can come up with a better way of making hundreds of people smile every day, that doesn't involve money... these [bubble blowers] cost 50 cents each from Kmart," he said.
"That's what it's about: making people happy... If I'm making people happy, I'm making myself happy."
He said that while he gets the occasional complaint (some social media commentary argues his presence is a distraction for motorists), the vast majority of passing drivers express their support.
"It's across the board. The policemen wave, the truck drivers wave... It's making people smile on their way to work."
While he has become a well-known figure in the Lower Mountains community, Mr Schmiedecke hails from the Northern Rivers of NSW. He began his stay in the Mountains five months ago to act as a support person for a friend undergoing open heart surgery.
Now that his friend has recovered, Mr Schmiedecke said it will be time for him to leave the Mountains soon.
"I don't make plans, [I'll go] when it feels right," he said.
To say his farewells to the Blue Mountains community Mr Schmiedecke will be leaving behind a parting poem, which he said will be found on Facebook.
With his upcoming departure the early morning drive through Blaxland might feel a bit more lonely (unless someone else takes up the mantle), but for now Mr Schmiedecke is just focused on continuing to make people happy.
"It's all about love. Always has been, always will be," he said.
