Katoomba author Susan M. Smith has published her latest release just in time for the festive season. Her novel, titled A Gingerbread Christmas, is a feel-good romance set in Leura and Katoomba and evokes the unique feeling of a southern hemisphere Christmas.
"I wrote this book as a love letter to Leura and our beautiful mountains community," she said. "I think that people today are looking for connection, for gentle escapism and for an opportunity to forget their worries, even for a short time.
"The romance genre offers all of that, and a romance set at Christmas is even better. It's a chance to just relax, forget our worries and lose ourselves in another world."
Susan penned her first novel during lockdown, with a novella following shortly after.
"I've always found comfort in writing, especially when things have been difficult in my own life. I wanted to write happy stories, hopeful stories, with strong, relatable female characters dealing with life and finding out what they want from it.
"When I published my third book last Christmas a reader contacted me to say that the book felt like a warm hug. That's the sort of story I want to tell."
A Gingerbread Christmas is available from Amazon as an e-book or from Megalong Books in Leura and The Turning Page in Springwood.
Susan will be at Leura cafe Freudian Sip (156 Megalong St) at 5pm on December 15 during the Leura Christmas shopping night. Pop in to have your book signed while you enjoy some festive treats and a chat.
