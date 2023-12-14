Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

A Gingerbread Christmas

December 14 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susan Smith's A Gingerbread Christmas. Picture supplied
Susan Smith's A Gingerbread Christmas. Picture supplied

Katoomba author Susan M. Smith has published her latest release just in time for the festive season. Her novel, titled A Gingerbread Christmas, is a feel-good romance set in Leura and Katoomba and evokes the unique feeling of a southern hemisphere Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.