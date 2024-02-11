Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Gazette's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I will never forget that moment': Celebrating 24 years of World Heritage listing

February 11 2024 - 2:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Blue Mountains, a city within a World Heritage Area. Picture supplied
The Blue Mountains, a city within a World Heritage Area. Picture supplied

2024 will mark the 24th anniversary of the Greater Blue Mountains region being granted World Heritage status by the United Nations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.