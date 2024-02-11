'I will never forget that moment': Celebrating 24 years of World Heritage listing

2024 will mark the 24th anniversary of the Greater Blue Mountains region being granted World Heritage status by the United Nations.
Inclusion on this list in 2000 put the Greater Blue Mountains area in the company of other world attractions like Mt Everest, the Pyramids of Egypt and the Great Wall of China.
"As one of only two cities in the world situated within a World Heritage Area, the City of the Blue Mountains holds special significance around the world," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"Sites which are protected under the UNESCO World Heritage List are defined as having 'cultural and/or natural significance which is so exceptional as to transcend national boundaries and to be of importance for... all humanity'.
"I was there on 26 November 2000, the day it was announced and will never forget that moment. Managing an area of such spectacular natural beauty and cultural importance is both a privilege and a unique responsibility.
"Our city sits within one million hectares of national park and wilderness dominated by temperate eucalypt forest, supporting exceptional biodiversity including a number of rare plants.
"Council's recognition of the importance of First Nations management and the partnership with the Traditional Owners of Blue Mountains City - the Dharug and Gundungurra peoples - informs much of how the natural environment, and significant sites of our local government area are managed," he said.
Blue Mountains City Council Chief Executive Officer Rosemary Dillon said: "We are stewards of a World Heritage Area of international significance. Our vision for sustainability and our World Heritage status are intrinsically linked.
"We began our journey towards a more sustainable Blue Mountains - environmentally, socially and economically - in 2000, which coincides with the year the Blue Mountains was granted World Heritage status.
"As we strive to achieve a sustainable Blue Mountains, we are increasingly recognised as leaders in Planetary Health, supporting community health, wellbeing, resilience and hope in the face of climate change and increasing disasters.
"We all need to ensure we protect this unique and sensitive natural area. By doing so we are ensuring benefits of biodiversity, cultural and spiritual values, historical significance and opportunities for tourism remain available."
