Backing the women of AFL: A guide to successful AFLW betting on Ladbrokes

The 2023 AFLW season marks the 7th iteration of the esteemed Women's AFL competition. Picture Shutterstock

The 2023 AFLW season marks the seventh iteration of the esteemed professional Women's AFL competition. This forthcoming season boasts an expanded schedule with ten home-and-away rounds, culminating in a thrilling four-week finals series - an extension by a week in comparison to the previous season.

As the competition heightens, all eyes will be on the grand AFLW Grand Final, slated for the final weekend of November. NAB proudly backs the 2023 season, which is set to commence on the last weekend of August.

In an exciting development, all 18 AFL clubs will be represented in the Women's league, with the inclusion of newcomers Essendon, Hawthorn, Port Adelaide, and Sydney. Adelaide, the reigning champions after their triumphant win over Melbourne in the 2022 Grand Final, will be on the hunt for their fourth AFLW Premiership.

Understanding the AFLW

The Australian Football League Women's (AFLW) is a premier women's Aussie Rules football league in the country, managed by the Australian Football League. It has since grown to include 18 clubs across Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, and Western Australia.



In its nascent years, the AFLW, which was established in 2016, started with only eight teams competing in its inaugural 2017 season. The genesis of the AFLW can be traced back to a 2013 match between Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs, following discussions at the AFL Commission about grassroots football in Australia.

The popularity of the AFLW has surged over the years, attracting thousands of fans. The first championship game, held between Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs on March 25, 2017, drew an audience exceeding 15,000 spectators.



The Adelaide Crows have emerged as the most triumphant team, clinching back-to-back premiership titles in 2018 and 2019, and celebrating their third victory in the 2022 AFLW Grand Final. The AFLW also serves as a popular betting platform for fans in the lead-up to the men's AFL season.

Historic moments continued to be captured in the AFLW, such as the 2020 season opener when GWS defeated the Gold Coast with the lowest combined score ever recorded in the history of AFL/VFL/AFLW.



However, the 2020 season was interrupted and later cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the competition bounced back in 2021 with the most exciting season yet, culminating in Brisbane's grand win over Adelaide by 18 points in the Grand Final.

Looking ahead to the 2023 AFLW season, it will feature ten home-and-away rounds and a four-week finals series, with the Grand Final scheduled for the last weekend in November. The future of the AFLW looks promising, with projections for a full-scale, 18-round competition by 2026.

AFLW premiers: Grand Final results

The annual AFLW Grand Final has seen a variety of thrilling matches and unexpected turns throughout the years. The 2017 Grand Final was a captivating event held at Metricon Stadium, with Adelaide Crows edging out Brisbane Lions in a close victory of 4.11 (35) to 4.5 (29). The following year, in 2018, the Western Bulldogs claimed the title against the Brisbane Lions at Ikon Park with a score of 4.3 (27) to 3.3 (21).

In 2019, Adelaide Crows once again rose to the occasion, defeating Carlton Blues with a remarkable score of 10.3 (63) to 2.6 (18) at Adelaide Oval. However, the 2020 season was a unique case, as the Grand Final was cancelled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The competition picked up in 2021 with a thrilling match between Brisbane Lions and Adelaide Crows. The Lions emerged victorious. In the most recent season, Adelaide Crows secured their third title with a 4.5 (29) victory against Melbourne Demons who scored 2.4 (16) at Adelaide Oval.

The 2023 season is yet to unfold, with the Grand Final winner, runner-up, venue, and score all to be determined. With the AFLW's growing popularity and increasingly competitive teams, the 2023 Grand Final is sure to be an event full of suspense and excitement.

2023 AFLW teams

The 2023 AFLW season will feature 18 teams spanning four states: South Australia is represented by the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Power; Queensland hosts the Brisbane Lions and Gold Coast Suns; New South Wales is home to the Great Western Sydney Giants, Hawthorn Hawks, and Sydney Swans; and Victoria boasts the majority share with the Carlton Blues, Collingwood Magpies, Essendon Bombers, Geelong Cats, Melbourne Demons, North Melbourne Kangaroos, Richmond Tigers, and St Kilda Saints. Recently, Western Australia entered the competition with Fremantle Dockers and West Coast Eagles.

Following the 2020 AFLW expansion, the only regions yet to field a team are the Australian Capital Territory, Northern Territory, and Tasmania, although North Melbourne has a strategic partnership with Tasmania to draft players.

The 18 AFLW teams are organised into two conferences. Starting from 2022, the women's Aussie Rules competition has been played by these 18 teams, with the AFLW finals series expanded to accommodate eight teams. The showdown culminates in the Women's Grand Final, featuring the two victorious teams from the Preliminary Finals, following the AFL final eight system, a structure that has been followed in the men's competition since 2000.