Hot off the press and part of the social fabric.
That's how weaver Marilyn Peters of Springwood described her latest work from the loom which just happened to coincide with the Blue Mountains Gazette's 60th birthday.
"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I finished on Wednesday and when I opened the paper that day and saw it was the 60th anniversary, I thought what were the chances? The same day as me finishing the weaving part of the work was remarkable. A very strange coincidence wasn't it!"
Mrs Peters said she cut six of her local Blue Mountains Gazette newspapers into strips and weaved them painstakingly with cotton.
A "strange co-incidence" that it coincided with a big birthday.
"I wanted to weave a body of work about the community and the environment that is my home," she said.
"People talk about Along the Highway, and the Letters ... this is a little part of, you know, what the community is about."
While the Gazette artwork was done on a smaller loom, Mrs Peters usually uses one of her three pedal powered 1920s Hattersley looms from England. The 100 year old machines are very rare and have been restored lovingly over many months by her husband Nathan.
She has had plenty of admirers praising her for the "wonderful, creative work" which she hopes will also "help people think about textiles differently".
The 16 x 30 cm Gazette piece won't need special treatment as it is destined to be framed and go behind glass.
She overlaid names of Mountains villages and significant events like bushfires into the weaving. It was to illustrate important points about living here. Other words also feature - like neighbourhood, canyons, The Three Sisters, and the word "Wednesday as that's when the Gazette comes out".
She has a body of work about the Mountains planned between now and 2025, including a stylised geographic map, and hopes it may end up in a local gallery.
Mrs Peters loves traditional fabrics and was commissioned to weave the internationally registered 'The Koala tartan.'
But she believes her parents - her mum was a milliner and her dad a carpenter - sparked her interest in re-purposing products like wire, plastic, newspaper and leather.
The couple is known for saving looms and other textile machinery and then bringing them back to life. They found one in a chicken shed and pulled another out of a shed out the back of a home that burnt down during the Tathra bushfires.
Her "out of control" hobby has ensured the home has multiple looms - "a loom in every room, except the bathroom and bedroom". She only knows of three other historic Hattersley looms in Australia, two in different museums.
"I love the long rich history of loom weaving starting with ancient Egypt and I'm doing the same thing they were, sometimes with the same material like linen and wool and sometime with things they never thought of like newspapers or plastic bags (repurposed of course)."
You can find her work on instagram @tappetandtwill.
