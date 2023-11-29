Blue Mountains Gazette
Friday, 1 December 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Springwood's Marilyn Peters weaves Blue Mountains Gazette newspaper into work on the loom

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 30 2023 - 8:54am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hot off the press and part of the social fabric.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.