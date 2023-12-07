A spectacular school night for Blue Mountains student performers

Ryan Taylor of Winmalee has been performing behind the stage at Schools Spectacular since he started high school.
Now, as he graduates Year 12 and finishes his HSC, he's seen off his school career by taking centre stage as one of this year's co-hosts for the event.
Schools Spectacular is an annual event for public schools across the state, providing a platform for students to showcase their skills in singing and dancing.
Ryan first performed at the event in Year 7 as part of the choir, and so he was thrilled to be accepted as one of two student co-hosts for this year's Schools Spectacular alongside host John Foreman.
He was one of several students from Winmalee High School, alongside featured vocalist Jackson Fitzgerald, to take to the stage of the sold-out Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney.
"It was very cool, I loved it. It was great to be onstage with Jackson especially, because we're good mates," Ryan said.
"It was great on the stage and down in the dressing rooms with all the featured artists, and to try something different for the last year."
A singer since Year 2, Ryan plans to follow a path of performing arts now that he's graduated and finished with exams.
With co-hosting Schools Spectacular as one of his last school experiences, Ryan said he recommends the event for other young performing hopefuls.
"Schools Spec is a great experience for any kid, and if they're looking for something to get a bit out of their comfort zone [with] they should definitely give it a try," he said.
Winmalee High School is one of many schools from across the Blue Mountains area with a place in this year's spectacular, which was the 40th anniversary of the event.
Winmalee High School Principal Voula Facas said the event remains a great example of the creativity amongst public school students.
"It's such a huge scale event, and it's a really beautiful thing to be in the audience for... you just get to see the breadth of the talent across all of the schools, including rural and remote schools," Ms Facas said.
"It's a really inclusive event, which is a massive spectacle and a huge showcase for public education."
Several other participating schools from the Blue Mountains this year included: Blaxland High School, Faulconbridge Public School, Katoomba High School, Leura Public School, and Springwood High School. For a full list of participating schools, visit the website: www.schoolsspectacular.com.au/participatingschools2023/.
This year's Schools Spectacular will be televised on Channel 7 on December 9, starting at 7pm.
