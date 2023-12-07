Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

A spectacular school night for Blue Mountains student performers

TW
By Tom Walker
December 8 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ryan Taylor of Winmalee has been performing behind the stage at Schools Spectacular since he started high school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.