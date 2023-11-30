Panoramic Blue Mountains exhibition opens at Blue Mountains Heritage Centre

Stephen Georgiou's first solo exhibition, "Panoramic Blue Mountains", is showing at the Blue Mountains Heritage Centre in Blackheath.
Federal member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, officially opened the exhibition, saying have captured "an extraordinary cross section of what the Blue mountains is". "You have made something like the Three Sisters look mysterious and you have found a different way of showing it".
More than 60 people attended the opening on Saturday, November 4.
The exhibition is open every day from 9am- 4.30pm until January 30, 2024. Entry is free.
