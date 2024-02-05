Blue Mountains Gazette
Growing colonies of koalas might just be tip of the iceberg

By B C Lewis
Updated February 5 2024 - 4:22pm, first published 1:00pm
Scientists are investigating recent koala sightings in Katoomba, Leura and Winmalee.

