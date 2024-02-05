Growing colonies of koalas might just be tip of the iceberg

Scientists are investigating recent koala sightings in Katoomba, Leura and Winmalee.
Dr Kellie Leigh, Executive Director of Science for Wildlife said the organisation was excited by the reports that they are in the processing of validating.
For the past 10 years, scientists have been uncovering previously undocumented populations of koalas in and around the Greater Blue Mountains World Heritage Area (GBMWHA).
The team has discovered a story of hope, of growing populations of koalas with high genetic diversity and some populations that are chlamydia free. With any endangered species, finding new populations is always a boon, but the news gets even better.
"The number of koalas we have been finding has been incredible, but it's where we are finding them that is so exciting. They are thriving in habitats that nobody thought could support them in decent numbers. We keep finding them in new places, on poorer soil types and utilising tree species we didn't know they could use," Dr Leigh said.
"That means there is a whole lot more habitat out there that can support koalas than we thought, so the chance of finding even more koalas just keeps growing. Not only that, if these populations are increasing, and our data indicates they are, then there is plenty of potential habitat for them to expand into.
Dr Leigh said it had "been a while since we had any sightings recorded in the Upper Blue Mountains, like Katoomba and Leura".
"We're not sure yet where these koalas have come from, but we have documented two expanding populations not that far away and we've observed two of our study koalas move over 40km when they disperse. That's much further than average, but these koalas on the move can lead us to uncover new colonies. We're particularly interested to find out what is going on in the Lower Blue Mountains as records there increased this season. If you see a koala please report it to us."
"I feel like we've only found the tip of the iceberg in this region, that there are more koalas in areas we don't yet know about."
With support from an Australian Government Saving Koalas Fund Community Grant, Science for Wildlife will soon be heading into a new area to see what their surveys reveal.
As part of the grant, they'll be expanding into the northwest area of the GBMWHA and out onto the plains and private properties that adjoin Wollemi National Park.
"For years we have been receiving an increasing number of reports of koalas, from landowners around Lue and from National Parks and Wildlife Service staff for koalas to the east inside the national park," she said.
"We're hoping we'll find another decent sized colony. However, at our other study sites we have previously detected a lingering impact from the 2019/20 bushfires especially in higher fire intensity areas even a couple of years after the fires. So that's something we'll be looking into more at this new site, as well as repeating surveys at some other sites to understand more about long-term bushfire recovery."
