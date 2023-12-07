Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Under the mistletoe

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 8 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amber Jade
Amber Jade

Get in the Christmas spirit at The Joan with a very special Morning Melodies performance, Meet Me Under The Mistletoe ,starring The Company B, Amber Jade and Graeme Wright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.