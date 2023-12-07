Get in the Christmas spirit at The Joan with a very special Morning Melodies performance, Meet Me Under The Mistletoe ,starring The Company B, Amber Jade and Graeme Wright.
The Company B, who are making their first appearance at The Joan, take audiences on a trip back in time with popular songs by Bing Crosby and The Andrew Sisters like Rum and Coca Cola, Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy, Don't Fence Me In and many more.
Amber Jade entertains with her sizzling rendition of In the Mood and other big band favourites, and classically trained tenor Graeme Wright performs his renditions of Pavarotti, Bocelli and more.
Morning Melodies: Meet Me Under The Mistletoe is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on December 20 at 11am. Tickets: Pre-booked and paid in advance $22. Purchase on the day $25. A booking fee of $5 applies. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/meet-me-under-the-mistletoe/
