Phoenix Choir are making the final preparations for their Christmas concert, featuring The Star of Bethlehem and other seasonal music.
The Star of Bethlehem is a Christmas cantata, telling the familiar nativity story of the shepherds and wise men making their way to pay homage to the baby Jesus. It will be sung by the choir and soloists in a new English translation by Rowen Fox, who also made the instrumental arrangement for a small wind band of flute, clarinet, bassoon, cor anglais and piano, drawing on the distinctive writing for wind in the orchestral original.
Phoenix Choir previously performed the work in 2017 when it was much enjoyed by choir and audience. It was written by Joseph Rheinberger, a late-Romantic composer with the libretto by his wife Fanny. It has all the silky melodies and lush harmonies you would expect from a work of that time, and comes with moments of drama and 'rapture'.
Musical director, Amy Moore, loves how "the English translation makes this little-known gem accessible to choirs and audiences". And then, as accompaniment, Moore has selected some traditional and modern carols and songs to add to the Christmas cheer, including a little singalong.
Phoenix Choir perform at the Phillips Hall in Blackheath at 3pm on Saturday, December 9. Tickets ($40/$35) available at phoenixchoir.org.au/tickets or at the door. Phoenix Choir aims to break even after paying professional musicians and other costs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.