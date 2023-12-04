Blue Mountains Gazette
Monday, 4 December 2023
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Phoenix Choir making the final preparations for Christmas concert

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:17pm, first published 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Phoenix Choir are making the final preparations for their Christmas concert, featuring The Star of Bethlehem and other seasonal music.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help