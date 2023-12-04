The Star of Bethlehem is a Christmas cantata, telling the familiar nativity story of the shepherds and wise men making their way to pay homage to the baby Jesus. It will be sung by the choir and soloists in a new English translation by Rowen Fox, who also made the instrumental arrangement for a small wind band of flute, clarinet, bassoon, cor anglais and piano, drawing on the distinctive writing for wind in the orchestral original.