Rest Easy motel targeted by thieves

Around 6.30pm on November 26, police responded to reports of a break and enter at the Rest Easy motel under renovation in Wentworth Falls. A blue Holden Commodore, similar to one described as being involved, was stopped on the highway. Three people were inside the car. A short time later, police found a second vehicle reportedly involved, a white Toyota Hilux, abandoned near Genevieve Rd, Bullaburra. A 50-year-old Blaxland woman was found in nearby bush. A search of the car found items confirmed as being stolen - power tools, a motorbike and building materials. She was charged with aggravated break and enter offences and given conditional bail to appear in Katoomba Court on January 15. A 27-year-old St Clair man and a 29-year-old Blaxland woman (from the Commodore) were charged with aggravated break and enter in company offences. They were refused bail. The Commodore driver, a 30-year-old Katoomba woman, was charged with driving whilst disqualified.