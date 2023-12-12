Rest Easy motel targeted by thieves

Around 6.30pm on November 26, police responded to reports of a break and enter at the Rest Easy motel under renovation in Wentworth Falls. A blue Holden Commodore, similar to one described as being involved, was stopped on the highway. Three people were inside the car. A short time later, police found a second vehicle reportedly involved, a white Toyota Hilux, abandoned near Genevieve Rd, Bullaburra. A 50-year-old Blaxland woman was found in nearby bush. A search of the car found items confirmed as being stolen - power tools, a motorbike and building materials. She was charged with aggravated break and enter offences and given conditional bail to appear in Katoomba Court on January 15. A 27-year-old St Clair man and a 29-year-old Blaxland woman (from the Commodore) were charged with aggravated break and enter in company offences. They were refused bail. The Commodore driver, a 30-year-old Katoomba woman, was charged with driving whilst disqualified.
Around 2.20am on November 25, police patrolling Katoomba CBD saw an 18-year-old Katoomba woman suspected of committing stealing offences earlier that week. A search allegedly found methamphetamine, along with drug paraphernalia and items suspected of being stolen. She was charged with drug offences and with goods in custody suspected of being stolen. She was granted conditional bail to appear at Katoomba Court on December 11.
About 7.30pm on November 24, police attended a Warrimoo residence where a search allegedly found stolen property, a small resealable bag containing a crystal-like substance and a black replica pistol. The 35-year-old male occupant was charged with possessing a prohibited drug and prohibited firearm and eight counts of having goods suspected of being stolen. He was granted conditional bail.
Around midnight on November 5, police on patrol near Blaxland train station saw two men leaving on a bicycle and a scooter with no helmets or adequate lights. Police allege they attempted to evade them. As a result a 41-year-old Mt Riverview man was given a court attendance notice to appear for Penrith Local Court on two counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police have reported an uptick in stealing from cars at night in Blaxland and Valley Heights and have asked residents to be vigilant. "The majority of the thefts are opportunistic where they keep trying car doors till they find an unlocked one," a spokesperson said. Remove valuables and report suspicious people loitering in the street.
