New-look Coles Winmalee supermarket opens its doors

Coles Winmalee has re-opened the doors to its new-look supermarket, more than eight years after its last revamp.
In addition to the new in-store features, Coles Winmalee has been designed with convenience in mind, with additional Click&collect bays for delivering groceries directly from Coles' shelves to customers' car boots.
The reinvigorated supermarket also prioritises sustainability with the installation of new fridge doors and shopping baskets made from 100 per cent recycled milk bottles, with each basket saving the equivalent of 18 two-litre milk bottles from landfill.
Coles Winmalee Store Manager, Bec Dingemans, who has been with Coles for more than 16 years, said she was thrilled to offer an elevated shopping experience to the tight-knit community.
"The Coles Winmalee team is extremely passionate about customer service, and this update and the new store features will ensure we can continue to offer the best shopping experience to the local community," she said.
"The store renewal is not just about a fresh coat of paint; it's a transformation designed to meet the evolving needs of our community, and we're excited to unveil a more modern and customer friendly space."
As part of the supermarket's ongoing commitment to the local community, Coles Winmalee will continue to support several local community groups, including food rescue charity SecondBite, which donates close to a full trolley of groceries to Winmalee Neighbourhood Centre each week.
Coles Winmalee will also be supporting Coles' 2023 SecondBite Christmas Appeal with funds raised enabling SecondBite to continue its invaluable work. Shoppers can purchase a $2 donation card or make a donation of their choice at a Coles supermarket checkout until Christmas Eve.
Long-serving team member of 18 years Kerrie Musial has been with Coles Winmalee since its doors first opened in 2005, and said she was sure customers would love the new-look store.
"Throughout my time with Coles, I have seen every renovation and expansion as I've worked across night-fill, grocery and the meat department and have spent many years on the checkout, so I know customers will love this new chapter for the Winmalee store," she said.
"This is a real community store and being from the area myself, you see the same customers coming in daily. The relationships I've made have been my favourite thing about working at Coles Winmalee. I met my best friend, Leane Jackson, who just celebrated her 20 years with Coles while working here and I know we will be friends until we're old and grey."
Coles Winmalee opened its new-look store with a team celebration and ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 6.
The store is located at 32-44 White Cross Road, Winmalee and is open 6-10pm, Monday to Sunday.
