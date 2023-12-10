Blue Mountains Gazette
'Bulls**t': MP's scathing response to pushback over highway tunnel tussle

By Rachel Chamberlain and Damien Madigan
Updated December 12 2023 - 10:14am, first published December 11 2023 - 9:25am
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has hit back at politicians from the Central West for pushing "simplistic" solutions to the challenges posed by upgrading the Great Western Highway.

