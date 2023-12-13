Sister City celebration marks 35th anniversary of Sanda, Japan link

The Blue Mountains Sister Cities Committee has celebrated the 35th anniversary of friendship with Sanda City in Japan.
The event was marked with a special luncheon at Springwood Country Club on Saturday, November 11. Current members of the committee, former councillors and former committee members attended the celebration.
Secretary and foundation member, Colleen Kime, set out some mementoes from Sanda which brought back many happy memories from the last 35 years.
Chairperson Allan Graham presented tracksuits and running shirts to the two runners who will represent the Blue Mountains at the Sanda Half Marathon on Sunday, December 17.
Leigha Wills and Yolanda Boys will represent the Blue Mountains in the event.
