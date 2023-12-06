Blackheath duck pond and park get facelift

The new play space and duck pond upgrades at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park were officially opened on December 4 by Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill, and Member for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle.
The extensive upgrades provide a range of more accessible opportunities for play and recreation across these key areas of the park.
The most striking feature of the new play space area is a unique water play experience which channels existing ground water down the incline of the park and provides lots of opportunity for play at the water's edge.
This includes places where those who are less mobile, or in wheelchairs, can interact with the water.
Other upgrades within the play space include:
Key upgrades to the duck pond include:
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "The upgrades allow more of this much-loved park to be enjoyed by a wider range of people. That's at the heart of what this project has been all about.
"The new play space serves two really important functions. The first is to provide a more accessible, connected, unique and, above all, fun play experience for children.
"The second isn't as plain to see - it's under the ground. The upgrade, specifically the integration of the water play, collects and channels the flow of groundwater under the park.
"Over the past few years we've seen how boggy this area can become after sustained heavy rainfall. Wet or dry, this upgrade has been constructed for the future, not just today.
"The accessible path connections are also critical to enhancing the useability of the park, especially for less mobile visitors, and the fence is key in helping to keep children within the bounds of the play area.
"We've also given the heritage pipe-based play equipment a refresh, as we know it holds a very special place in the memory of many residents and visitors, and of course the ever-popular red rocket still stands proudly over the new additions."
Cr Green Hill also thanked local residents who recently helped council replant some of the areas around the pond.
Trish Doyle, Member for Blue Mountains said: "The Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park has a long and rich history as a staple of the Blackheath community and the Blue Mountains more broadly.
"Selected as part of the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, the park has received a much-needed upgrade. Not only does it offer a renewed and accessible space for young families to visit, but, with careful future planning, the design also addresses the flooding that the park suffers from during heavy rainfall."
The play space and duck pond upgrade projects were funded by the NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program, which also provided for the recent upgrades at the Corridor of Oaks in Faulconbridge.
