Blackheath duck pond and park get facelift

An accessible connecting pathway from the Prince Edward Street park entrance, across the water play area, to the new toilet.

A link from the play area to the accessible path which leads to Blackheath Pool.

A wire-mesh fence for safety, between the play areas and the road.

A heritage swing set in the toddler play area of the play space (transferred from the duck pond area of the park).

The renewal of the heritage and iconic pipe-based play equipment and its setting.

Landscaping and plantings throughout the play space.