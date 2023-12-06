Ice is the word: Grease On Ice comes to Leura at Fairmont Resort rink

Blue Mountains ice skaters are set to take centre stage in two special performances of Grease On Ice at Leura's Fairmont Resort.
Local performers will feature among the Sydney Ice Theatre skaters in the timeless tale of Danny and Sandy on December 16 and 17.
Sydney Ice Theatre (SIT) is a club of three teams who compete in the skating discipline called theatre on ice. SIT's senior team competed in Boston at the Nations Cup this April where they performed an Apollo 13 inspired routine.
Running since 1995, SIT called both Blacktown Ice Rink and Penrith Ice Palace as their homes but with both rinks now closed the skaters train in the Blue Mountains and Liverpool.
Blue Mountains skaters in the show include Hannah Kemp-Burrows, Simone and Milan Aubrecht, Jennifer and Natalie Cooper, Delilah Vogel, Makayla Donovan, Karen Woolley, Crystal Hook and Fiona Hasselman.
Simone Aubrecht, who will be playing Rizzo in the show, has recently secured a professional contract with Royal Caribbean cruises, performing in their ice show on Mariner of the Seas from March next year.
Doors to Grease On Ice open at 4.45pm before the show starts at 5pm. Blue Mountains ice rink will have special flooring on the ice with limited seating for a completely uninterrupted view of the show. There will also be standing room around the outside of the barrier. The show runs for 90 minutes, with intermission.
To book tickets, visit the Fairmont Resort website.
