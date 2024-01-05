Penrith summer activities

The Joan and Penrith Regional Gallery are presenting a series of drama, music, film and art workshops this summer holidays.
Q Theatre Company Workshops at The Joan
Beats Bars and Beyond | Ages 10-15 | Monday, January 22 | 10am-2pm | $70
From using Ableton, to found sound, sample hoping and manipulative, and generative games, this introductory workshop helps young people discover the musical potential of all sorts of noises. No experience required! https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/beats-bars-and-beyond/
Script to Screen| Ages 13 - 18 | Mon 22 Jan | 10am - 5pm | $95
Master the art of storytelling through screen in this one-day workshop led by an industry professional. Participants will learn tips and tricks on writing and directing.
Puppet Making Palooza | Ages 9 - 12 | Tue 23 Jan| 9am - 12pm | $60/$100
Learn the magical process of crafting whimsical puppets using recycled materials.
Pair with The Unsolved Mystery for a full day of fun.
The Unsolved Mystery | Ages 9 - 12 | Tue 23 Jan | 12:30pm - 3:30pm | $60/$100
Find clues, crack secret codes, and unmask the mastermind in this workshop filled with intrigue and suspense. Pair with Puppet Making Palooza for a full day of fun.
The Sorcerer's Spell | Ages 5 - 8 | Wed 24 Jan | 9am - 12pm | $60/$100
Be whisked away to a fantasy world where the magic is real, and the adventure is epic. Pair with Tails from the Zoo for a full day of fun. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/the-sorcerers-spell/
Tails From the Zoo | Ages 5 - 8 | Wed 24 Jan | 12:30pm - 3:30pm | $60/$100
Participants use their body, voice and imagination to become their favourite animal. Pair with The Sorcerer's Spell for a full day of fun.
Auditions Intensive | Ages 13 - 18 | Thu 25 Jan | 10am - 5pm | $95
Learn tips on staying calm and collected for an audition, and practice monologue and scene work skills in this practical workshop designed for aspiring actors.
Art Workshops at Penrith Regional Gallery
Art and Music | Ages 1 - 3 | Thu 18 Jan | 9:30am - 10:30am| $25
Ages 3 - 5 | Thu 18 Jan | 11:15am - 12:15pm| $25
Little artists exercise their creativity, enjoy sensory art activities and make their own artwork.
Life-sized Portraits | Ages 5 - 8 | Wed 17 Jan | 10am - 12pm | $40
Draw, paint and collage to create a big and beautiful artwork.
Musical Mobiles | Ages 5 - 8 | Wed 24 Jan| 10am - 12pm | $40
Make a hanging artwork from things that chime, rattle and clank.
Framed Portraits| Ages 9 - 12 | Tue 16 Jan | 10am - 12pm | $40
Create a portrait of friends, family or pets using drawing, painting and collage techniques. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/framed-portraits-for-ages-9-12/
Sound Sculptures | Ages 9 - 12 | Thu 25 Jan | 10am - 12pm | $40
Create a sculpture artwork with found objects, metal, wood, bells and beads. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/sound-sculptures-for-ages-9-12-years/
Digital Collage | Ages 12 - 16 | Fri 19 Jan | 10am - 12pm | $40
Create a layered collage using photography and digital illusion https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/digital-collage-for-ages-12-16/
