Staff at Hair Couture Lawson had double the reason to celebrate at the recent Blue Mountains Local Business Awards. The all-girl team took out the Outstanding Hairdresser award before claiming the coveted 2023 Blue Mountains Business of the Year award.
Owner of Hair Couture Lawson, Sonia Adamson, said the win was unexpected but well deserved. "We really didn't expect to hear our name called out but it was fantastic, I was so emotional.
"We were pumped after the first award, so we were all shocked and overwhelmed to be named Business of the Year," she said. "We are all so grateful for the appreciation."
Hair Couture Lawson has been been styling, cutting and colouring the hair of locals for over a decade, but Sonia said that their secret to success was more than just that. "We have the highest standards when it comes to giving our clients what they want, but at the same time we are always there to support them or just have a chat," she said. "Each individual staff member has their strong points when it comes to hairdressing, so we really work as a team to make sure all our customers are really taken care of."
The growth of Hair Couture Lawson has been fantastic going from strength to strength as Sonia started out by herself and continually expanded the team and the business itself. "I really felt like this was something I needed to do, building the business up and it is an amazing feeling to be recognised for that success."
After celebrating their amazing achievements, Sonia said that the future looked bright for the business and the team. "We have just put on a first year hairdresser who is looking to start a fresh career which takes our team up to eight people including myself.
"While it is a young team, it is a passionate team who really pitch in to help each other and customers," she said. "I also like to make sure everyone has a good work and personal life balance, so it is great to have such a friendly, happy, and helpful team."
This year's Blue Mountains Local Business Awards was a glittering spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.
The winners exchanged exuberant hugs and cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Wednesday, November 15.
Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.
"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said.
"The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.
"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."
There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.
"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said.
"This year was no exception.
"It's very emotional for everyone there to see their tears and smiles as well as hear the beautiful acceptance speeches."
As official media partner for the Blue Mountains Local Business Awards, the Blue Mountains Gazette's winners' feature, recognises all of the category winners from the presentation evening.
"Of course, the awards are only possible with the support of Major Partners Blue Mountains City Council and NOVA Employment and Support Partners, White Key Marketing and Cornerstone," Mr Loe said.
"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there."
Mr Loe also thanked Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains for the high quality food and service it provided.
"Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.
"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."
During the prestigious presentation evening, awards were given out in 37 categories.
Hair Couture Lawson was crowned the top honour of the night winning 2023 Business of the Year and also received the award for Outstanding Hairdresser.
Jonte Dixon from Blue Mountains Painting won the Business Person of the Year and Jordan Hodges from New Age Markets was the recipient of the Youth Award.
Steve Loe said, "I would like to take this opportunity, on behalf of the Local Business Awards to congratulate all the winners on their achievements."
Here is a full list of the 2023 award winners:
Hair Couture Lawson
Businesses can register for the 2024 Local Business Awards by going to the website at thebusinessawards.com.au.