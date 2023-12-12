Lawson Hair Couture wins the 2023 Blue Mountains Business of the Year Advertising Feature

The amazing team from Hair Couture Lawson who celebrated two fantastic wins at their recent Local Business Awards including the major award of 2023 Blue Mountains Business of the Year. Picture Supplied

Staff at Hair Couture Lawson had double the reason to celebrate at the recent Blue Mountains Local Business Awards. The all-girl team took out the Outstanding Hairdresser award before claiming the coveted 2023 Blue Mountains Business of the Year award.

Owner of Hair Couture Lawson, Sonia Adamson, said the win was unexpected but well deserved. "We really didn't expect to hear our name called out but it was fantastic, I was so emotional.

"We were pumped after the first award, so we were all shocked and overwhelmed to be named Business of the Year," she said. "We are all so grateful for the appreciation."

Hair Couture Lawson has been been styling, cutting and colouring the hair of locals for over a decade, but Sonia said that their secret to success was more than just that. "We have the highest standards when it comes to giving our clients what they want, but at the same time we are always there to support them or just have a chat," she said. "Each individual staff member has their strong points when it comes to hairdressing, so we really work as a team to make sure all our customers are really taken care of."

The growth of Hair Couture Lawson has been fantastic going from strength to strength as Sonia started out by herself and continually expanded the team and the business itself. "I really felt like this was something I needed to do, building the business up and it is an amazing feeling to be recognised for that success."

After celebrating their amazing achievements, Sonia said that the future looked bright for the business and the team. "We have just put on a first year hairdresser who is looking to start a fresh career which takes our team up to eight people including myself.