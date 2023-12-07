Blue Mountains Gazette
Side-splitting comedy

December 8 2023 - 8:35am
It's the final Comedy Club @ The Joan, hosted by the hilarious Frida Deguise, as she presents two very talented comedians, Tommy Dean and Cam Knight.

