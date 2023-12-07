Side-splitting comedy

It's the final Comedy Club @ The Joan, hosted by the hilarious Frida Deguise, as she presents two very talented comedians, Tommy Dean and Cam Knight.
Tommy Dean is a master of the comedy language. He sees life as an enormous equation in front of him and solves it in an instant with a mind-bending laugh.
He has made appearances on countless TV shows such as Spicks and Specks, Good News Week, Stand Up Australia, Rove Live and The Sideshow, as well as multiple appearances on Just For Laughs' TV stand-up series filmed at the Sydney Opera House.
He has also been the main chair on ABC radio program TGIF every Friday for over a decade.
Dean's astute clean observational comedic style consistently wows audiences and his pin sharp banter, genial manner and a vast stock of stories interweaving the foibles of his adopted home country of Australia with the dark reality of his home country of America.
Cam Knight is an actor and stand-up comedian and was the co-host of Channel 9's Unreal Estate alongside Kate Langbroek in 2016. He has regularly appeared on the Today Show, co-hosted Studio 10 on Channel 10 and can be heard as a weekly co-host on Triple M's Merrickville and The Weekenders with Dan Ginane in Sydney.
Along with performing sell-out shows across the country and receiving five-star reviews and award nominations, Knight featured at the televised Montreal Just for Laughs Festival at the Sydney Opera House in 2015 as well as the televised Sydney Comedy Festival Gala on the Comedy Channel.
As an actor, he was featured on Channel 7's Big Bite, Blue Heelers, ABC's Soul Mates, Wham Bam Thank You Ma'am and was cast in the ABC series How Not to Behave.
Plus, he has been on a variety of Foxtel shows including Thank Comedy It's Friday, Australia's Next Top Model, Chain Reaction, the improv comedy show, Comedy Slapdown, and the hit show, Stand Up Australia.
Comedy Club @ The Joan is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, December 15, at 7:30pm. Duration: 60 minutes. Tickets: Standard $35, concession $30. A $5 booking fee applies. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/comedy-club-the-joan/.
