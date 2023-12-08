Black Summer bushfires, floods and COVID created 'perfect storm' for weeds

Weeds are an ever-present issue in the Blue Mountains.
There is a history of planting exotic species that are incompatible with the fragile natural ecosystems that nestle against our houses.
The Black Summer bushfires, floods and COVID-19 created a 'perfect storm' for weeds. Seed beds that were previously thought controlled, were revealed by fire and fuelled by intense rain.
In the usual course of events, weeds are seen in their earlier stages and preventative measures are taken. Not so during COVID.
The record-breaking rains and temperatures of 2022 compounded this problem, creating the perfect environment. Areas that had always been problematic, were now flowering en masse, spreading seed by water, wind, and a plethora of happy birds and grazing animals.
During 2023 the Govetts Leap Catchment Group; a community group focused on protecting the natural environment of Govetts Leap Brook, noted an ongoing issue in bushland areas next to Blackheath Golf course and approached the club to see what could be done.
The course is at the head waters of the Govetts Leap catchment. Water that flows over the golf course drains directly into Govetts Leap Brook, then flows over Govetts Leap (also known as Bridal Veil Falls) and into the Grose Valley, carrying with it plant material. The 'roughs' of the course comprise natural bushland and an array of exotic invaders. By 2023, many invaders, including Gorse,Holly, Himalayan Honeysuckle, Broom, Blackberry, Portuguese Laurel and Spanish Heath, had grown to become trees, all flowering and thriving.
In July 2023 it was agreed that the catchment group would organise a volunteer team of Bushcarers to weed a section of bushland bordering the course. Over the next five months, 102 hours of weeding were provided by a team of twelve with remarkable results.
What seemed an intractable problem now has a clear path forward. The group is planning one further weeding session but believe the club will now be able to keep its weeds in-check, and the group can return to resume work in the surrounding bushland.
Often volunteers can feel their work is unrewarded, non-essential or without impact. Volunteering Australia marked Tuesday December 5, 2024 as International Volunteer Day; "a day set aside to raise awareness of the important role volunteers play in solving the challenges of the world." The work at the golf course is just one example of people making a difference.
If you would like to know more about the Govetts Leap Catchment Group email: govettsleap.cg@gmail.com. If you would like to know more about controlling weeds on your property, go to the Blue Mountains Council website https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/weeds.
Weeds are everyone's problem. The best place to start is in your own backyard and the best time to start is now. Small problems can become big ones quickly. The theme for International Volunteer Day 2024 is: "if everyone did". Imagine if everyone took the time to respond to weeds in our beautiful backyard. Every weed removed is one less seed source, and one less competitor for our native flora.
