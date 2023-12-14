The race is on to find the Blue Mountains village with the greenest thumbs

The race is on to find the village with the greenest thumbs in the Blue Mountains as gardeners from Blaxland to Hartley sharpen their spades and sign up for the 2024 Blue Mountains Edible Garden Trail.
Past years' participation trends reveal the Upper Mountains towns of Katoomba and Wentworth Falls leading the pack in the home-grown fruit and vegie stakes, but there is a growing trend of Mid-and-Lower Mountains residents turning their hands, and their soil, to edible gardening.
Joe Tabone, of Urbavore Blue Mountains in Springwood, is keen to encourage fellow home growers to throw their gardening gloves into the ring and join the Edible Garden Trail.
"We love the Edible Garden Trail! You get to meet so many people and have such valuable discussions around food growing," Mr Tabone says.
"People come away with so many ideas and are generally inspired. The Edible Garden Trail has been instrumental in changing the foodscape of our local environment."
Blue Mountains Food Co-op will once again host the Edible Garden Trail.
"We are very excited to host the Edible Garden Trail again in 2024 as our flagship environmental event," says Blue Mountains Food Co-op spokesperson, Jacqueline Forster.
"We love encouraging people to grow their own food by supporting local backyard farmers and selling a large range of organic seeds, gardening tools, organic fertiliser, and planting charts - everything you need to get you started on your edible gardening journey."
The food co-op also has its very own market garden, in the heart of Katoomba, that will open to the public on the 2024 trail, says Ms Forster.
The Edible Garden Trail is on over the weekend of Saturday March 2 and March 3, when Mountains gardens will be looking their most abundant. To register to open your garden on the trail or purchase tickets see ediblegardentrail.com.
There are usually about 40 gardens on show, including school and community gardens
For further information contact Jacqueline Forster at marketing@bmfoodcoop.org.au or 4782 5890.
