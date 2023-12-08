New Hazelbrook master plan

Restoration of the embankment between Gloria Park and the Hazelbrook Bowling Club is one of the priorities in the town's master plan.
The embankment holds the bowling greens in place and will be rebuilt as a wall to give more space at its base for a pedestrian path.
Other priorities in the plan, adopted by council at its November meeting, include:
The design alone of the Bowling Green embankment project is likely to cost $100,00 with an estimated cost of between $1.5 million and $2m to construct the project.
There are a number of "medium" or "low" level priorities in the plan, which include further improvements in Gloria Park such as more seating, more picnic facilities, marking the netball courts to allow basketball to be played and spectator seating for the oval.
There would be a larger and accessible space around the War Memorial for ceremonies and the installation of exercise equipment along a training loop.
The plan also calls for a review into more or better footpaths on Railway Parade, Valley Road, Birdwood Parade, Ross Avenue and Alexander Avenue.
