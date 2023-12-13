Blue Mountains Gazette
Wentworth Falls lookout car park set to reopen

By B C Lewis
Updated December 14 2023 - 8:15am, first published 5:00am
Wentworth Falls Lookout car park is on track to reopen to cars after a four month-long $1.2 million upgrade.

Local News

