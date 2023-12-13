Wentworth Falls lookout car park set to reopen

Wentworth Falls Lookout car park is on track to reopen to cars after a four month-long $1.2 million upgrade.
The car park is due to open on Friday lunchtime, December 15.
Walks, lookouts and facilities remained open during the construction works.
The car park has been reconfigured to create 20 more car spaces and room for five mini buses and to help tackle the flow-on parking issues along Falls Road.
A Parks spokesperson said the upgrade at Wentworth Falls picnic area increased safety and capacity of the car park to meet the high visitation needs of the precinct. It was expected to open on Friday December 15.
"The work is progressing well and we are on track to re-open the footpaths, carparks and access roads in mid-December," the spokesperson said.
The works to the upper and lower car parks have been designed to reduce congestion and improve flow and capacity.
The car park capacity has increased from 55 to 75 vehicle spaces; the construction of two bus bays now means there is capacity for five mini buses; and other improvements to traffic flow include new signage, speed humps, and pathways. The work started on August 14.
The new bus bay has been created on the entrance road.
A Parks official has said visitation to the Upper Mountains has doubled over the last decade. A series of works has been completed in many National Parks lookouts to improve the experience for visitors and locals, including at the Conservation Hut and Evans Lookout in Blackheath.
The Wentworth Falls Lookout is already fully accessible and not included in the upgrade.
Wentworth Falls picnic area, in Blue Mountains National Park, is a popular visitor precinct in the Upper Blue Mountains.
The accessible lookout is one of the best locations to enjoy a picnic, a Blue Mountains bushwalk, or the spectacular views across the Jamison Valley to Mount Solitary.
