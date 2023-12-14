Leura Cascades makeover

Leura Cascades is to get a makeover, with a night-lit walk and the historic Chelmsford Bridge to be illuminated.
In the upper precinct, there will be a new accessible amenities block and picnic shelter, a new 33-space car park plus two accessible spots, and an information sign shelter combining picnic shelter, seats, bins, bubbler and bike racks.
The precinct plan also suggests the area might be suitable for an interactive public art piece celebrating the "meeting of the waters".
On the lower area, the mock rocks will be pruned and cleared to improve visibility and air flow around them. Council will investigate the possibility of replacing the existing toilets inside the rocks with two unisex ambulant toilets.
The existing parking will be removed and grassy picnic terraces created instead.
Drainage issues in the old mens baths will be fixed and walls and balustrades repaired and repainted.
The former women's baths will be transformed into a new nature play area with opportunities for environmental and cultural interpretations.
The walking track from the mock rock area will be the beginning of the night-lit walk with new seating and selective pruning to open up views to Chelmsford Bridge (which will be lit at night).
The plans were adopted at the last council meeting in November.
