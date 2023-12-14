Hotel Etico's Andrea Comastri awarded Westpac $50,000 scholarship

Andrea Comastri, co-founder of Mt Victoria's Hotel Etico, has won a prestigious $50,000 Westpac Social Change Fellowship.
The social enterprise leader is one of 10 to receive the recent honour from the Westpac Scholars Trust. It's aim is to enable social entrepreneurs to grow, develop as leaders and scale their impact.
Hotel Etico is Australia's first hotel staffed by hospitality trainees with disabilities and supported by industry professionals.
Mr Comastri said he could hardly believe the news when he found out a fortnight ago and had to keep it a secret until December 12.
"I am really grateful to the Westpac Scholars Trust for believing in me and my vision for a more inclusive Australia. I was at work at my desk at Hotel Etico when I received the call I just couldn't believe it!
"The process was very comprehensive and all the 16 finalists were so deserving. I felt a range of emotions, excitement, relief, pride and a great sense of responsibility to make sure I make the most of the opportunity for myself and for Hotel Etico. I couldn't really celebrate publicly until the news was out, but I will be celebrating with my colleagues and my board who have been so supportive throughout."
The Westpac program invests in individuals tackling some of the country's most challenging social issues. It is tailored to the individual and is designed to give social innovators time and space to invest in their skills, leadership capabilities and networks.
Mr Comastri plans to use the significant windfall for a study tour, mentoring and further training.
"It will take me to some of the most successful and inspiring social enterprises in the US, Europe and Australia, to learn from others."
He is also hoping to "share my own experience and create strong connections with leaders in the social enterprise and disability employment space".
"I have lots of other ideas and will be finalising my plan in February, after consulting with peers and experts in the field."
Westpac Scholars Trust CEO, Amy Lyden said: "Our Social Change Fellows are granted financial support, leadership development and networking opportunities to fast track their personal growth, which supports our belief that the key to fostering real transformation in communities is investment in the very people trying to lead this change."
The Trust was established following a $100 million gift from Westpac in celebration of the bank's 200th anniversary in 2017. They award 100 scholarships a year, forever, to empower a new generation of leaders to create a stronger, more inclusive Australia.
Since its inception, Westpac Scholars Trust has invested more than $40 million in 740 Westpac Scholars.
Hotel Etico is run out of Mt Victoria Manor. One in five Australians have a disability but Mr Mr Comastri said they were "often an afterthought when it comes to community consultation, policy development, leadership opportunities, employment and training programs".
The hotel has an immersive 12 month, on-the-job formal and informal training and "front and centre in the business ... not in meaningless and repetitive jobs".
