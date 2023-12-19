Film premiere 'Dreamlink' rolls out red carpet for Springwood High School

After a long journey of learning, Springwood High School students have walked the red carpet to the big screen to see their own film creation premiere in a sold-out theatre.
The Edge Cinema in Katoomba was packed-out and abuzz with excitement on December 8 as the Mountain of Youth team and Springwood High School students showcased their new short film, Dreamlink.
Filmed in the Blue Mountains, Dreamlink follows a daughter struggling to live with a mother striving for social media stardom.
Feeling forgotten in the day, the daughter dons a futuristic headset at night and is transported to another body and world, where she shares her deepest feelings with a newfound friend.
Guided by director Kalani Gacon's impressive skill, Dreamlink visually captures the contrast of a bleak and sombre reality with the vivid fantasy of the dream world.
Beneath the surface, though, runs a message about reconnecting with loved ones and understanding one another, elevated with a heartwarming ending that gives hope for the beauty of reality over escapism.
The all-out extravaganza screening night included a Welcome to Country from David King, a performance of 'Can't Help Falling in Love' from Uniting Cinemas chairman and award-winning singer Roy Mustaca, a behind-the-scenes documentary, a Q&A, and speeches.
Mr Gacon looked back with pride on the experiences that led him to mentoring at his alma mater, Springwood High School, through Mountain of Youth.
"It started as a crazy experiment: what would happen if I brought a mix of young people together, who would not normally ever hang out, and used filmmaking as a way to connect them... I had no idea what I was starting," he said.
"It takes a very special and mad person to give two years of their life in their prime to a youth filmmaking program. It's because of our love for the community, and our youth, that we are here doing this."
State Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle spoke on the night, having allowed Mountain of Youth to work out of her office, and even had a cameo in the film.
"This project is life changing, it has been life saving. Offering up a platform of opportunity, a space for these young people to come together and form friendships, to be creative and innovative," Ms Doyle said.
"[It] has been an absolute joy and privilege for me this year. Probably one of the most important things that I've ever done, actually."
Genevieve Clay-Smith, a Wentworth Falls-based director behind such projects as Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds, said it was an honour to join as Mountain of Youth's chair.
"Our mission is to ensure that all youth, no matter their circumstances or background, [can] feel truly connected, fully seen, fully heard. And we achieve this through the power of making films within the community," she said.
Ms Clay-Smith said the future for Mountain of Youth includes incorporating as a not-for-profit organisation, which will assist fundraising efforts, as well as collaborating with youths in the juvenile justice system.
