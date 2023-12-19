Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Film premiere 'Dreamlink' rolls out red carpet for Springwood High School

TW
By Tom Walker
December 19 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After a long journey of learning, Springwood High School students have walked the red carpet to the big screen to see their own film creation premiere in a sold-out theatre.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.