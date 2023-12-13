Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba master plan approved

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 13 2023 - 12:11pm, first published 12:00pm
Traffic signals at Yeaman Bridge and electric shuttle buses and/or e-bikes to transport tourists are key features of the Katoomba master plan, adopted by council at its last meeting of the year on November 28.

