Katoomba master plan approved

Traffic signals at Yeaman Bridge and electric shuttle buses and/or e-bikes to transport tourists are key features of the Katoomba master plan, adopted by council at its last meeting of the year on November 28.
While the signals may keep cars moving into and out of Katoomba during peak periods, the longer-term solution for the congested pinchpoint is an underpass to run from Goldsmith Place near Gearin Hotel to Lurline Street.
The plan recognised the transport issues facing Katoomba and also called for:
Using temporary traffic signals at Yeaman Bridge during peak periods will be part of a further investigation, the Katoomba Network Study.
The master plan reveals council is already working with Transport for NSW on an alternative route, a steep underpass linking the northern and southern sides of town, under the railway line.
The plan also recognised the need for new housing, including accessible and smaller housing suitable for single people, including shoptop or higher density housing.
It recommended reviewing existing medium density zoned residential lane in selected areas such as Parke Street. Council will also look for opportunities on industrial zoned land to provide a greater diversity of housing types, such as seniors housing development.
The plan divides the town into three sectors: north, central and south.
In north Katoomba, existing medium density land bounded by Camp St and Bowling Green Avenue and south of the railway line near Glenview St could provide a range of diverse housing types.
Katoomba tip should be investigated to incorporate an artists-in-residence space to let artists transform discarded materials and objects into beautiful art works.
The informal car parking opposite the hospital and above the showground should be properly resurfaced (subject to a funding agreement).
Tree planting will be prioritised along North St, Barton St, Camp St and Melrose Park and improved connections across the highway for pedestrians and cyclists.
In central Katoomba, a visitor information will be set up around the Civic Centre, providing a more convenient information point in addition to Echo Point.
There would be a new roundabout at Parke Street/Pryor Place to improve traffic flow, public transport to the aquatic centre and improvements to the outdoor space at the Cultural Centre to encourage its use.
Street tree planting is earmarked for Parke St, Goldsmith Place and Pioneer Place and combat urban heat and Bathurst Road and Pioneer Place should become outdoor dining, pedestrian friendly areas.
A "cultural precinct" would be established around the Cultural Centre, Civic Arcade and Pryor Place with art and performance spaces.
Studleigh Place, next to St Canice's primary school, would be ideal as a mixed-use development, combining residential and commercial spaces as well as public open space.
In south Katoomba, upgrades to street tree plantings are earmarked along Katoomba St, Lurline St, Birdwood Ave and Raymond Road.
