Volunteers help spread Christmas cheer with hamper donations

December 11 2023 - 8:00pm
Community volunteer Jenny Fisk at Belong Blue Mountains Lower Mountains Neighbourhood Centre collecting donations for their festive food hamper program. Picture supplied
A team of workers and volunteers at Belong Blue Mountains are busy packing and preparing to deliver festive food hampers to local community members and families.

