Volunteers help spread Christmas cheer with hamper donations

A team of workers and volunteers at Belong Blue Mountains are busy packing and preparing to deliver festive food hampers to local community members and families.
With cost-of living pressures continuing to rise, there are many people finding it harder than ever this year. Delivering free hampers to locals who are struggling is a small gesture that can make a big difference to someone's Christmas.
"The Christmas hampers that Belong distribute are one of the many wonderful aspects I enjoy being a part of in my volunteer role with this great organisation," said Jenny Fisk of Springwood.
"It is such a positive experience to be able to add some happiness to people and families in our community who are finding their situation tough, especially at this time of the year. It's so important to let them know that they are not alone and that people do care."
Belong Blue Mountains runs their hamper program every year with the support of food and monetary donations from our generous Blue Mountains Community. Donations of festive food items (must be in-date and non-perishable) can be dropped into Katoomba Neighbourhood Centre (81-83 Katoomba Street, Katoomba), Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre (9 New Street, Lawson) or Lower Mountains Neighbourhood Centre (33 Hope Street, Blaxland) between 9am and 4pm until Friday, December 15. A donation of just $25 will help provide a hamper to someone in need. Monetary donations can be made securely online at www.belongbm.org.au/hampers.
Contact Belong Blue Mountains for more information on 4782 1117 or info@belongbm.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.